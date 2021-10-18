 Skip to content

Spirituality
What Each Zodiac Sign Should Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is (Finally) Over

What Each Zodiac Sign Should Do Now That Mercury Retrograde Is (Finally) Over

Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer By Sarah Regan
mbg Spirituality & Relationships Writer
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Writer, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Spiritual woman

Image by mbg Creative x Nicholas Bui / Unsplash

October 18, 2021

If you've been following along with the plethora of retrogrades we've been experiencing collectively, you'll be happy to know Mercury is finally direct again after its three-week backspin that began on September 27.

While we are still in the Mercury retrograde shadow period for a few weeks, you may notice certain areas of your life will now flow with more ease depending on your sign. Here's what to watch out for, according to the AstroTwins.

Aries

Your relationships should start to feel less strained at this time, Aries. Mercury was retrograde in your seventh house of partnerships, and according to the twins, "ripples in the relationship pond should soon smooth out." According to them, you can finally be your uncensored self again—just how you like it.

Taurus

With Mercury backspinning in your sixth house of health, organization, and self-care, the past few weeks may have felt hard on you physically, Taurus. Now that Mercury is direct, though, you may find it easier to stay on that wellness wagon. And, the twins at, it's a great time to map out your money moves and take a leap.

Gemini

Let out a sigh of relief, Gemini. Mercury is your ruling planet, so Mercury retrogrades always hit you hard—and this past one fell in your fifth house of love and creativity, causing troubles with your self-expression and relationships. With the winged-messenger planet finally direct, the twins say the romantic and expressive vibes will come in strong.

Cancer

All clear on the home front now for you, Cancer, as Mercury ends its retrograde period in your domestic fourth house. While things like security, safety, and care may have felt ungrounded recently, the twins note Mercury going direct allows you to trust your gut again—and follow it.

Leo

Mercury retrograde is notorious for causing communication mishaps, but this one was a doozy for you, Leo, as it fell in your third house of communication. Now that it's direct, the twins say you can expect your words to flow more smoothly—and for them to be received better by others, too.

Virgo

Finances may have been strapped the past few weeks, Virgo, as Mercury turned retrograde in your second house of stability and money. If different fiscal and security issues were coming up for you, the twins note, now that Mercury is direct you should find your finances are flowing and you're feeling a bit more secure—especially since Mercury is your ruling planet.

Libra

Feeling like yourself again, Libra? Mercury was retrograde in your first house of beginnings, self, and identity, making for a particularly confusing and scrambled time. Now that it's direct, the twins say "you won't be shy about auditioning for the part." So, go out there and claim it—whatever it is.

Scorpio

Ah, finally, the emotional heaviness of the past few weeks is finally lifting for you, Scorpio. According to the twins, Mercury was retrograde in your unconscious and imaginative 12th house, so if you've been feeling particularly introspective, you can finally get out of your head a bit. "Exhale and look ahead!" the twins say.

Sagittarius

Mercury was retrograde in your 11th house of teamwork, Sag, causing issues for all things collaborative. While you may have been struggling to be a good teammate these past few weeks, the twins say you'll now have strength in numbers, as Mercury going direct brings momentum back to a team effort.

Capricorn

If you've been feeling frustrated on the career front, Capricorn, you can thank Mercury for that. It was retrograde in your professional 10th house, but now that it's direct, the twins say you'll finally be able to iron out communications and move forward with whatever plans you've been patiently waiting to execute. Go get 'em!

Aquarius

While Mercury retrogrades are known for messing with travel plans, this could have been especially true for you the past few weeks, Aquarius. Mercury was retrograde in your ninth house of travel and expansion, so if it got in the way of your plans, now's your chance for a do-over, according to the twins. Take that risk and book that trip!

Pisces

Mercury was retrograde in your secretive and emotionally intense eighth house, making it difficult for you to express all those deep, Piscean thoughts and ideas of yours. Now that it's direct, though, the twins say you can expect repairs to any rifts in your intimate relationships, offering a much-needed breath of fresh air.

Latest Articles
