Astrologers Reveal Why You Might Be Feeling Off + What To Do About It

As mbg's resident astrologists, the AstroTwins, previously explained, "When a planet passes the Earth in its journey around the Sun, it's said to be going retrograde. From our vantage point on Earth, it is almost as if the planet is moving in reverse." While the planet isn't actually moving backwards, "it's a bit like two trains passing at different speeds—one appears to be going backward," they add.

When a planet goes retrograde, the themes associated with that planet tend to get a bit wonky. Mercury retrograde, for example, can mess with communication, travel, and technology, as those are all under Mercury's jurisdiction.

And believe it or not, the five outer planets are all retrograde right now (Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune, and Pluto). If that weren't enough, Mercury goes retrograde on September 27 until October 18, with a "shadow period" that lasts a few weeks before and after the actual retrograde. Later this year, Venus goes retrograde on December 19 until January 29, as well.