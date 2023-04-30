High-Protein Fasting Vs. Heart-Healthy: Which Eating Plan Is Better For Weight Loss?
If weight loss is your goal, it can be discouraging when it feels like you’re doing everything right but not making much progress. New research suggests that even among healthy eating plans, some may be better for weight loss than others. Here's the scoop.
Advertisement
High-protein or heart-healthy?
There are many approaches to weight loss. Two eating plans—heart-healthy and high-protein intermittent fasting—both yield results, according to a study recently published in the Obesity Journal. But the small study found that high-protein diets, in conjunction with intermittent fasting, resulted in more weight loss1 than heart-healthy eating plans.
Here's the gist: The study’s 39 participants all consumed and burned a similar amount of calories overall over the course of the trial. All participants were overweight or obese and lived sedentary to lightly active lifestyles.
Those who followed the heart-healthy eating plan followed a diet of around 1,200 calories daily for women and 1,500 calories daily for men, while those following the high-protein plan consumed around 1,450 calories for women and 1,800 calories for men most days, except for one to two days a week when they consumed very few calories while intermittent fasting.
In the study, participants in the high-protein group followed a diet of about 35% protein, 30% fat, and 35% carbohydrates. The heart-healthy group’s diet consisted of 50 to 60% carbohydrates, less than 30% fat, and 10 to 20% protein.
The high-protein meal plan included both animal-based protein and plant-based protein like vegetables, and nuts, as well as protein shakes. The heart-healthy meals were similar (minus the protein shakes) but included more carbohydrates in the form of things like whole grain pita, oatmeal, and crackers.
The high-protein group participants lost, on average, 18 pounds over the course of eight weeks1, while an average heart-healthy group participant lost 11 pounds. People who followed the high-protein eating plan also lost around double the amount of body fat1 compared to those in the heart-healthy group. Blood pressure improved for participants in both groups.
Why does protein help with weight loss?
Our bodies burn more calories when digesting protein, according to the study1. That’s because protein has a higher thermic effect (the amount of energy your body spends digesting, absorbing, and metabolizing your food) than carbohydrates and fat.
Eating a high-protein diet in conjunction with weight training can also help you maintain or increase muscle mass while burning fat, and since resting muscle burns more calories than fat at rest, that can also help with weight loss.
Lastly, protein increases satiety, which means it helps you stay fuller for longer.
Advertisement
How to incorporate more protein into your diet
There are plenty of foods you can add to your diet to increase your protein intake easily, including:
Protein powder: Protein powders, created by extracting protein from various sources then drying it into a powder, can help you reach your protein goals when paired with whole foods. There are many different types of protein powder available, and they can each be added to a shake or smoothie for an easy serving of protein. One unique (though incomplete) protein source is collagen powder, which also supports the growth of your hair, skin, and nails, as well as fortifies joint and bone health to keep you strong. Shop some of the tastiest options on the market here.
Nuts: Nuts and nut butters are high in protein, not to mention heart-healthy fats, fiber, and vitamins. They may have other benefits, too. Tree nuts, like almonds, cashews, and macadamias, were recently linked to reduced blood pressure and increased serotonin levels.
Greek yogurt: Higher in protein than regular yogurt, greek yogurt is a protein-packed breakfast, snack, or meal topping. Eating a protein-rich breakfast increases satiety, leaving you less likely to snack as the day goes on.
Advertisement
The takeaway
Following a high-protein eating plan can be an effective way to lose weight and maintain muscle. A heart-healthy diet that includes more carbohydrates can also help you lose weight, but possibly at a slower rate, according to new research. Here's more about the ins and outs of introducing more protein into your life in a healthy, sustainable way.
Francesca Bond is a freelance writer, newspaper reporter, and film photographer. She writes about fashion and culture in her newsletter, things i probably wrote in caffe aroma. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from SUNY Buffalo State and lives in Buffalo, New York.