Protein powder: Protein powders, created by extracting protein from various sources then drying it into a powder, can help you reach your protein goals when paired with whole foods. There are many different types of protein powder available, and they can each be added to a shake or smoothie for an easy serving of protein. One unique (though incomplete) protein source is collagen powder, which also supports the growth of your hair, skin, and nails, as well as fortifies joint and bone health to keep you strong.