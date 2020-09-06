5 Mistakes You're Making If Your Hair Isn't Growing As Fast As You Want

Like all things dealing with your body, you need the proper nutrients to flourish. Your hair, being made up of the protein keratin, needs amino acids. One easy way to get amino acids is through collagen supplementation.* Hydrolyzed collagen peptides are essentially short chains of amino acids, many of which are used to build hair. When you take a collagen powder, your body is able to absorb the peptides, where they travel throughout the body. In skin, they are able to support your cells' fibroblasts to create collagen and elastin.* Your hair can use them to create stronger, healthier strands.*

mindbodygreen's grass-fed collagen+ also contains biotin, a form of vitamin B that helps encourage hair growth as well. It is believed to naturally promote healthy hair growth because it is involved in the production of keratin, the main component of hair.* In one small study, women with thinning hair reported significant regrowth when supplementing with biotin as compared to those given a placebo.*