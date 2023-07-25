What supplements are right for you? Take our 90-second quiz

If there's anything to know about Gemini as a sign, it's that it's very quick and versatile, striving to learn new things and seek varied experiences. It's actually represented by the twins, symbolizing Gemini's dual nature and multi-faceted personality.

So to have a Gemini moon, then, means Gemini values and traits will heavily influence the way you feel about yourself and how you relate to other people on an emotional level.

As astrologer Molly Pennington, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, with a moon in Gemini, you're going to have a person who is constantly changing. Since Gemini is an air sign ruled by Mercury, she notes, "there's a sense of bouncing from thing to thing, and a head full of ideas, thoughts, and intellectual stuff."

Gemini is also a mutable sign, meaning it's characterized by its adaptability and propensity for change. These quick-witted folks are fast on their feet too, Pennington notes, adding that the word "scheming" comes to mind. "They're independent because they have it built in—they're symbolized by a twin, so this sense of duality is just more ingrained in them," Pennington notes.