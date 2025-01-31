You can also build your own workouts at home. Start by choosing five to 10 moves (like the ones above), making sure you have at least one move that hits each basic movement pattern. Start with 8 reps or 30 seconds for each move, slowly increasing to up to 12 reps or 60 seconds per move as you get comfortable. You can begin with just one set of each move, increasing up to four sets. Rest for 90 seconds between each set.