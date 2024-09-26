Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

A Full Guide To Type 3B Hair: Tips + Product Recs

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
September 26, 2024
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Type 3B hair
What it looks like
Hair care tips
Woman with Curly Hair
Image by Addison Jones / Stocksy
September 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Any dermatologist will tell you to shop for skin care for your unique skin type. See, those with hypersensitive dry skin will have a completely different lineup than those who are oily and acne-prone. This same nuanced approach should be taken with your hair care. 

The first step: Find out your hair type (a quick quiz here if needed). After that, you'll want to read up on your hair type care tips—for the 3b folks, we've got you covered below. Time to enter the world of curls. 

Type 3b hair

Type 2 constitutes wavy hair, while type 3 is strictly curls. The main defining feature between types 2 and 3 is the "S" shape—if you have occasional waves but never quite form a ringlet, then you're probably type 2. 

However, type 3 curls have a wide range as well. Anyone with 3a curls will have wider ringlets, while those with 3b curls have a bit tighter form. Type 3c is the tightest form of curls before entering type 4, which is coils. 

Want to dive deeper? For more information, check out our guides to type 2, type 3, and type 4.

For more help identifying your curl type, take mbg's curl type quiz.

type 3 hair graphic
Image by mbg Creative

What it looks like

Now that you know where type 3b fits, let's dive into what it looks like. "3b hair is all about the curl—people with type 3b hair tend to have tight, springy curls with a lot of volume," stylist Cassandra Olivia tells mbg. 

"Each curl is usually no bigger than a highlighter or a marker, even across different hair textures," she adds. If your curls are larger than a marker, then you probably fall into the 3a category instead.

Think of 3b strands like a loose corkscrew with a bit of texture, frizz, and tons of volume. Of course, like any hair type, you can have a few 2c waves or 3c curls thrown in the mix, so judge your hair based on the most predominant curl shape. 

Hair care tips

If you've gotten this far, it probably means you're a 3b hair type, so let's get into the best care tips from the pros so you can tend to your curls with intention: 

1.

Don't overwash your curls

"Wash one to two times per week, or honestly as needed," Olivia says. "If you wash 3b hair too much, you're stripping hair of its much-needed natural moisture," she says. When the hair is stripped of moisture, your curls will have trouble holding shape. 

"It's harder for natural oils to travel down 3b hair compared to straight hair, so you want to make sure you keep those oils in your hair as much as possible. When you do wash, choose a shampoo and conditioner made specifically for curly hair," she adds. 

2.

Use a clean, hydrating wash routine

"Using a clean shampoo and conditioner system like NTRL by Sabs' LavRiche Collection will ensure you have a clean and healthy scalp while not losing your precious natural oils," celebrity stylist and founder of NTRL by Sabs Sabrina Rowe Holdsworth tells mbg. 

The key here is to find a shampoo that gets the job done, without drying out your scalp or strands. Just as with any hair type, be sure to exclusively cleanse the scalp and let the excess product rinse through your strands rather than rubbing shampoo directly on your hair shaft and ends. 

3.

Swap your light conditioner for a heavy hitter during dry periods

As Holdsworth and Olivia note, 3b hair needs tons of moisture. A lightweight conditioner may work for your regular wash routine (and help to mitigate any buildup dragging down your curls), but adding a nourishing hair mask to the mix every other week or so is a good idea. 

Or, you can rotate in these rich conditioners when the dry weather hits. Just as you might use a heavier moisturizer during winter, you shouldn't hesitate to address your hair's changing needs. 

Call upon rich masks to ease situational dryness as well—be it post-swim, after an intense blowout, while traveling, etc.

Nourishing masks with plant butters, botanical oils, and loads of vitamins will give your hair a reboot if you're experiencing dry, lackluster hair. Add one of these ultra-hydrating masks to your routine every other week—think of it like an IV drip for your strands. 

4.

Detangle, but don't destroy

"I think detangling is necessary for a successful wash day but needs to be a delicate process," Holdsworth explains. "3b curls are very delicate and can be fickle," she adds. Rather than raking a brush through your hair, run a wide-toothed comb through your strands while it's still wet (or even while your conditioner sets in). 

"Once you have detangled the hair, I prefer to abandon brushes or combs and use your hands for air drying and styling," she adds. When your hair begins to dry, brushing it may lead to frizz and a broken curl shape, so stick with finger-styling. 

5.

Don't forget about your diffuser

If you don't like waiting for your hair to dry, then call upon your trusty diffuser. These tools work like magic to dry the strands, reduce frizz, and enhance curl shape simultaneously—but always apply a heat protectant before going in with your dryer. 

Or, if you're dealing with loads of heat damage, opt for something like the Zuvi Halo Hair Dryer—a tool that uses light to dry the hair rather than heat. The dryer comes with a diffuser attachment, so keep that on hand. 

Not sure how to use one? Here's a step-by-step guide to get you started

6.

Plop your hair

Olivia's tip: Get your strands relatively dry either from the air or a diffuser, and then plop your hair using an old T-shirt. or buy an inexpensive one just for plopping. Here's how she recommends wrapping up your strands: 

  1. Apply your curl-defining cream and then tilt your hair upside down. 
  2. Grab the T-shirt and pull it over the top of your hair on your forehead. 
  3. Take the sleeves and wrap them around your head. 
  4. Tuck your hair into the pillow you've created and then tie the sleeves of the T-shirt around your head to tighten.

"Plopping will help keep curls together and compacted so you get less frizz and a more defined curl," she explains. Plus, this wrap will protect your hair from potential friction on your pillow that could create some unwanted frizz and odd-shaped curls. 

7.

Keep your creams light

"I love products, but this hair type can also be fine, in which case less product is more," Holdsworth notes. "You want soft weight to combat some frizz but not take away volume," she says—aka, opt for lightweight formulas. 

"Think airy mousse and light creams over heavy gels," she says. When it comes to leave-in conditioners, pick something deeply nourishing but still light to the touch, like the Pattern Leave-In Conditioner. 

8.

Embrace your curls

"Hair should be fun, even if it requires some work, and I believe curls are the MOST fun pattern you can have," Holdsworth says. One key to loving your curls: Give yourself enough time to style them however you like, rather than rush to the finish line. 

If you have adequate time available, you can treat the process of washing and styling as a ritual rather than a chore. It may sound dramatic, but if you put on your favorite music, wear your favorite comfy pajama set, and light a candle, your hair care routine may turn out to be something you look forward to. 

"Experiment with different methods of washing, styling, and drying so you can really learn to appreciate your fabulous hair," she adds. Don't be afraid to ask around and see what your curly friends and family love—some of the best products and practices are passed via word-of-mouth. 

Best shampoo

NTRL By Sabs

Nourishing Shampoo

$30
Curly folks shouldn't just use any regular conditioner out there—try to find something hydrating and non-stripping like this formula from NTRL. Given that you'll likely be washing your hair every few days or so, this 8 ounce bottle will last you longer than you might think.
NTRL By Sabs Nourishing Shampoo

Best curl cream

Leaf + Flower

Nourishing Shampoo

$34
This curl cream is packed with hair-loving nutrients, yet the texture is light as can be. Add one or two dollops of product to your palm, add a splash of water to emulsify the formula, then rake through the hair from mid-shafts to ends. Then, crunch and style however you like and watch your curls bounce back to life.
Leaf + Flower CBD Instant Curl Defining Cream

Best co-wash

Hairstory

New Wash Original

$44
Have you ever heard of a shampoo alternative? If not, welcome to the world of hydrating cleansing—it just might change your hair forever. Sub out your normal shampoo with this co-wash whenever your strands feel dry, or make it your staple product if your hair loves it.
Hairstory New Wash Original

Best leave-in

Pattern

Leave-In Conditioner

$25
After you cleanse your hair, you'll want to replenish the moisture. This universally-loved cream is great for curls, coils, and tight texture, providing hydration and shine that will mask excess frizz, without weighing down your prized curl shape.
Pattern Leave-In Conditioner

Best treatment

Shaz + Kiks

Scalp + Hair Prewash For Curly Hair

$62
Now you can't focus all of your attention on the strands, as healthy hair starts at the scalp. This powerhouse treatment delivers a host of vitamins straight to the scalp, while anti-bacterial and anti-fungal ingredients including neem and turmeric oils help to improve scalp dryness and sensitivity.
Shaz + Kiks Scalp + Hair Prewash For Curly Hair

The takeaway

Type 3b hair consists of tight, bouncy "S"-shaped curls. This hair type calls for less frequent washing than straight and wavy hair types and may require a bit more time for styling. You can opt for the diffuser method for a manual dry, let your curls air-dry, or plop your strands.

No matter what you choose, remember to embrace your fun texture and experiment with products and techniques until you find something you truly love. Want more curly hair tips? Here are a few more to consider—plus our favorite curly hair products.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth
Beauty

This Nourishing Soap Doubles As A Shaving Cream & Leaves Your Skin So Smooth

Carleigh Ferrante

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment
Beauty

My Aging Skin Is Smoother Than Ever & I Owe It All To This Overnight Treatment

Carleigh Ferrante

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause
Beauty

Got New Fine Lines? *This* Surprising Skin Issue Could Be The Cause

Hannah Frye

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step
Beauty

This Brightening Moisturizer Delivers Glowing Skin In A Single Step

Jamie Schneider

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters
Beauty

I'm An Intuitive Aura Reader & Here's What To Know About Color Palette Filters

Alexandra Engler

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin
Beauty

An Ayurvedic Expert's 5 Favorite Oils For Soft, Firm Skin

Alexandra Engler

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym
Beauty

Here's What Happens To Your Skin When You Wear Makeup To The Gym

Hannah Frye

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)
Beauty

These Firming Eye Masks Reduce Fine Lines In One Use (+ They’re Less Than $1 Per Set)

Carleigh Ferrante

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test
Beauty

Some People Call This The "Natural Alternative To Botox" — We Put It To The Test

Carleigh Ferrante

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.