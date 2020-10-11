The Simple Formula This R.D. Uses For Nutrient Dense Lunches, Every Time

"I usually make a big salad for lunch since it's an easy way to cover a lot of nutritional bases," she tells mindbodygreen, "I always start with a bed of greens, some kind of protein (usually hard boiled eggs, sardines, chickpeas, or leftover chicken, meat, or fish from dinner the night before), and a source of healthy fat like avocado, olives, or olive oil."

She also makes sure that veggies feature heavily in the salad. Some favorites include "grated zucchini, cauliflower rice, roasted cauliflower or broccoli, or sliced radishes," she shares.

While it might seem simple, this checklist will make sure you're hitting all the groups you want at lunch to avoid an afternoon slump. In order to make sure you're always ready, though, it's important to think about how you shop.

"I always make sure my fridge is well stocked with leafy greens, seasonal veggies, and convenient protein options," says Cording, "I always have frozen veggies in the freezer, and you'll always find my pantry stocked with various types of beans and tinned fish."