functional nutrition programs

Three distinct programs on the power of food, taught by the experts who know best

Which program is right for you?

Food Fundamentals

Optimize your meals by learning how to shop smart and make healthy choices for yourself and your family


Heal With Food

Address inflammation, autoimmune and other chronic conditions with informed food choices


Functional Nutrition Coaching

Launch or expand your own business as a functional nutrition coach


Introducing mindbodygreen’s Functional Nutrition Programs

We believe food is medicine -- and can be transformative in every aspect of our lives. We’ve tapped our top functional nutrition doctors and experts to bring you three programs that will help you use food to make smarter choices, address ongoing health issues and even discover a new career. They can guide you every step of the way, because they’ve done it themselves.

Meet The Instructors

Check the color indicators to see which teachers are included in your program

Kelly LeVeque

Food Fundamentals
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Best-Selling Author & Celebrity Nutritionist

Mark Hyman, M.D.

Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

9x NYT Best-Selling Author & Director of The Cleveland Clinic for Functional Medicine

Frank Lipman, M.D.

Food Fundamentals
Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Best-Selling Author & Director of Eleven Eleven Wellness Center

Vincent Pedre, M.D.

Food Fundamentals
Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Best-Selling Author & Director of Pedre Integrative Health

Taz Bhatia, M.D.

Food Fundamentals
Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Best-Selling Author & Director of CentreSpringMD

Joel Kahn, M.D.

Food Fundamentals
Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Certified Holistic Cardiologist & Director of the Kahn Center for Cardiac Longevity

Amy Shah, M.D.

Food Fundamentals
Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Double Board-Certified MD & Functional Medicine Expert

Robin Berzin, M.D.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Functional Medicine Expert and Founder & CEO of Parsley Health

Steven Gundry, M.D.

Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Renowned Heart Surgeon & Best-Selling Author

Robert Rountree, M.D.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Functional Medicine Physician & Chief Medical Advisor for Thorne

Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP

Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Functional Medicine Expert & Best-Selling Author

Voices Of Experience

In-depth conversations with experts to guide you in your specific program

Cyrus Khambatta, PhD

Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author

Robby Barbaro, MPH

Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Co-Founder of Mastering Diabetes & NYT Bestselling Author

Lisa Mosconi PhD

Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

NYT Bestselling Author & Director of the Women's Brain Initiative and Associate Director of the Alzheimer's Prevention Clinic at Weill Cornell Medical College

Jeffrey Bland PhD, FACN, CNS

Heal With Food
Functional Nutrition Coaching

Founder and President of Personalized Lifestyle Medicine Institute

Megan Bruneau M.A., RCC

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Therapist, Executive Coach, Public Speaker, Forbes Contributor

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Epidemiologist, Physician, NYT Contributor

Jess Cording MS, RD

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Nutritionist & Best-Selling Author

Katrine Van Wyk

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Best-Selling Author & Lead Health Coach, THE WELL

JJ Virgin

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Triple-board certified health expert & 4x NYT Best-Selling Author

Choose The Program That’s Right For You

This program is offered at three different levels based on the depth of practice you are interested in.

Testimonials

“The program has provided the enlightenment and confirmation that I could not get anywhere else in regards to knowing that food has a powerful effect on the body and mind and can completely transform one's health as it did mine.”

Jackie

“Signed up expecting to better understand some of the basics of functional nutrition, left with a myriad of practical ways and ideas to better support my own health and that of my clients!”

Luz

“Thank you for this information. I have been searching for the "why" to all my gut issues for many many years. I am nodding my head during each video saying "oh yeah that makes sense".

Nan

“Wow! It was the best investment of my life. So much information wrapped in an attractive, easy to understand but at the same time very comprehensive package. Every specialist featured just added so much knowledge and inspiration. Also, I loved the real-life case studies. Now I know how to eat and how to eliminate possible food allergens.”

Lenka

“I learned so much about how our food choices impact our health. It helped me understand the relationship between food choices and disease. Kelly did a great job helping guide through changes to eating a more plant based diet...if not entirely so. The doctors’ expertise and sharing of their experiences cemented it all. I am now eating a mostly plant based diet, and am mindful about the food, beauty, and cleaning products I purchase. Thank you!”

Lynn

“I would like to say the hugest thank you to you, to Kelly, all the doctors as well as the mbg team for putting together the most AMAZING course. I have loved every moment of it. It far exceeded my expectations and I intend to start at the beginning again now and re-listen to everything! The Office Hours were exceptional as well.”

Sharon

