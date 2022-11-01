Taking care of my mind is a top priority. I do my best to stay on top of lifestyle practices that are healthy for my brain (like getting consistent exercise, maintaining a healthy sleep schedule, keeping up with my social calendar, challenging my brain on a daily basis) but sometimes, life gets in the way.

Despite implementing best practices to support my brain, I would still find myself struggling with some fog, lacking sustained concentration, and running on a low mental battery. I felt a crucial component of my cognitive health ritual was missing. Then mindbodygreen’s nootropic collection entered the scene, and brain guard+ and focus+ seriously upped my brain game. They were the missing piece.