Hero neuronutrient citicoline supports healthy levels of important neurotransmitters, namely dopamine, norepinephrine, and acetylcholine.* These neurotransmitters are known to support mental processes such as clarity and focus.

Citicoline has also been shown via research to support attention, processing speed, and mental energy by increasing ATP in the brain (i.e., supporting brain energy reserves).*

Complementing citicoline, antioxidant phytonutrient resveratrol has vasoactive properties and is clinically shown to support blood flow to the brain and cerebrovascular health.* Enhanced cerebral blood flow means optimized delivery of oxygen and nutrients to my brain, supporting a clear head and overall cognitive function. (Yes, please.)

The clarity and mental energy that brain guard+ delivers help me combat pesky mental fogginess that crops up on occasion and stay on top of my productivity and task performance.*

Along with the impressive multidimensional cognitive performance support, I’ve noticed that my mood balance has never been better.

These positive mood support benefits are thanks to kanna, a fascinating nootropic botanical sourced from South Africa. Kanna delivers synergistic dual action on the central nervous system, supporting cognitive function (including cognitive flexibility and executive function) and emotional processes in the brain.*

I find myself noticeably more relaxed and level-headed throughout the day, yet I still feel mentally sharp. I’ll take some zen with my mental clarity any day.