9 Expert-Approved Products For Deep Sleep & Energized Mornings

2. Good Side Standard Silk Pillowcase

Trust mbg's beauty director Alexandra Engler to know a thing or two about beauty sleep. Engler opts to sleep on silk pillowcases because they're gentle on skin and hair, and they minimize snags that can wake us up at night. "There are lots of options out there at several price points so it doesn't need to be an indulgence or luxury to get one," she notes. If you're looking for a starter set, this one from Good Side—free of irritants and colored using an eco-friendly dye—is her current go-to.

