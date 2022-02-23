Whether you consider yourself a full blown athlete or a casual gym-goer, everyone benefits from a strong core, and dead bugs can play an integral role. As Mason explains in her recent mbg moves workout video, "Core workouts are always a great choice—that's because having a strong center will help support your body during all of your other workouts, and in everyday life."

And for what it's worth, having a strong core can also be tremendously helpful in supporting the lower back.

As for dead bugs specifically, they work the abdominals, back muscles, and even give your arms and legs a bit of a challenge. Plus, thanks to the many options and variations available with this move, it's suitable for any skill level.

The bottom line is, while the name "dead bugs" might sound a little silly, leaving this stellar move out of your workout routine would be even sillier.