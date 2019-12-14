Is It OK To Take A Probiotic At The Same Time As Your Vitamins?
Did you know that your gut is home to more than 1,000 bacterial species? It's true. These microorganisms are also known as microbiota, and they make up your gut microbiome, which affects not only digestion and gut health but overall health. Probiotics, found in fermented foods as well as supplements, help support your gut to optimize health.*
But can you take a probiotic supplement at the same time as your other vitamins and supplements? What about if you're on antibiotics? The short answer: Yes. But let's dive in a little further.
Will probiotics make your vitamins and other supplements less effective?
You might be concerned that taking a probiotic supplement at the same time as your morning vitamins or supplements might make one of the two less effective. Fear not, in most cases, taking probiotics should not affect the effectiveness of other supplements, such as your daily multivitamin or vice versa.
In fact, according to gut health expert and gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, "There is some evidence that when probiotics are consumed with omega-3 fatty acids, it may actually improve the delivery of the probiotic."* This means taking your probiotic at the same time as say, a fish oil supplement, could make your probiotic more effective, not less.* So, if the only way you'll remember to take both is to take them together, then go for it.
To be clear, while the terms vitamins and supplements are often used interchangeably, here we are broadly using vitamins to refer to any supplements you might be taking, whether or not they are specifically a vitamin. So whether it's vitamin D or a targeted nr supplement, you are in the clear on taking it with your probiotic supplement, in most cases.
However, with or without vitamins, when you take a probiotic does matter. As a general rule, the best time to take a probiotic is on an empty stomach, about 30 minutes before you eat. Because, as Bulsiewicz explains, "We worry about the presence of stomach acid affecting the survivability of the probiotic." When taken before a meal or several hours after a meal, the probiotic can travel down to your gut when stomach acids are naturally lower, enhancing survival odds.*
When to take your vitamins really depends on the kind of vitamin. Multivitamins are generally designed to be best taken first thing in the morning—perfect for pairing with a pre-breakfast probiotic. Fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K and some minerals, including iron and magnesium, are best taken with food. Otherwise, they might cause an upset stomach.
OK, what about antibiotics and other medications?
Antibiotics can wreak havoc on your gut microbiome because they can kill off the good bacteria right along with the bad bacteria. So, it's best to have a strategy in place to be sure your gut health is maintained if you need to take an antibiotic. Enter: probiotics. Research has shown that pairing a probiotic with an antibiotic helps maintain gut health and prevents antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD).*
But won't taking an antibiotic at the same time as a probiotic just render the probiotic ineffective, killing the good bacteria too?
As gut health expert Vincent Pedre, M.D., points out, "When taking a probiotic on an antibiotic regimen, timing is very important to maximize effectiveness." He suggests taking a probiotic "at least four hours after the morning antibiotic dose or before bedtime, at least three to four hours after the evening antibiotic dose." This will allow enough time between your antibiotic and probiotic to ensure they both do what they came to your gut to do.
Take a probiotic supplement throughout the course of your antibiotic treatment (and afterward) to maintain your gut microbiome.*
Anything else I should know about probiotics?
It's important to purchase high-quality probiotic supplements. Look for products from a reputable company that uses clinically proven bacterial strains such as the species Lactobacillus acidophilus and Bifidobacterium lacti.*
Be sure to check the expiration date on probiotics. Because they are live organisms, probiotic bacteria will die off over time.
Also, make sure the product you buy not only has the appropriate strains but also enough CFUs, or colony-forming units. You want to take a probiotic that has at least 30 billion CFUs split between the Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium strains.
Keep in mind that even though probiotics offer many benefits, there are some cases when you shouldn't take one.* For example, if you suffer from a critical illness or your immune system is compromised, you shouldn't take a probiotic.
Bottom line: Incorporate your probiotic supplement into your daily routine whenever you'll remember to take it—although taking it 30 minutes before eating is probably optimal. And taking a probiotic with other vitamins and supplements will not alter its effectiveness.