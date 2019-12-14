Is It OK To Take A Probiotic At The Same Time As Your Vitamins? 

You might be concerned that taking a probiotic supplement at the same time as your morning vitamins or supplements might make one of the two less effective. Fear not, in most cases, taking probiotics should not affect the effectiveness of other supplements, such as your daily multivitamin or vice versa.

In fact, according to gut health expert and gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, "There is some evidence that when probiotics are consumed with omega-3 fatty acids, it may actually improve the delivery of the probiotic."* This means taking your probiotic at the same time as say, a fish oil supplement, could make your probiotic more effective, not less.* So, if the only way you'll remember to take both is to take them together, then go for it.

To be clear, while the terms vitamins and supplements are often used interchangeably, here we are broadly using vitamins to refer to any supplements you might be taking, whether or not they are specifically a vitamin. So whether it's vitamin D or a targeted nr supplement, you are in the clear on taking it with your probiotic supplement, in most cases.

However, with or without vitamins, when you take a probiotic does matter. As a general rule, the best time to take a probiotic is on an empty stomach, about 30 minutes before you eat. Because, as Bulsiewicz explains, "We worry about the presence of stomach acid affecting the survivability of the probiotic." When taken before a meal or several hours after a meal, the probiotic can travel down to your gut when stomach acids are naturally lower, enhancing survival odds.*

When to take your vitamins really depends on the kind of vitamin. Multivitamins are generally designed to be best taken first thing in the morning—perfect for pairing with a pre-breakfast probiotic. Fat-soluble vitamins such as A, D, E, and K and some minerals, including iron and magnesium, are best taken with food. Otherwise, they might cause an upset stomach.