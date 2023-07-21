Is It OK To Take A Probiotic At The Same Time As Your Vitamins? 

In fact, according to gut health expert and gastroenterologist Will Bulsiewicz, M.D., MSCI, "There is some evidence that when probiotics are consumed with omega-3 fatty acids, it may actually improve the delivery of the probiotic."* This means taking your probiotic at the same time as say, a fish oil supplement, could make your probiotic more effective, not less.* So, if the only way you'll remember to take both is to take them together, then go for it.