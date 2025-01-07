Advertisement
Just A Big List Of (Noninvasive) Ways To Restore Collagen & Firm Skin
If you want firm, glowing, Jello-like skin (who doesn't?), you must consider collagen levels. Collagen, the structural protein we all know and love, is directly responsible for giving your face its youthful bounce.
As it declines—and it does, at a steady rate of about 1% a year1 once you hit your mid-20s—fine lines and sagging ensue. It's ultimately a natural, unavoidable process, but you can take matters into your own hands, to an extent.
Below, find a master list of noninvasive ways to restore collagen and keep your skin nice and firm for the long haul.
Collagen supplements
First and foremost: One of the best ways to boost your natural collagen production is through supplementation. Hydrolyzed collagen peptides, you see, have been shown to help promote the body's natural production of collagen1 and other molecules that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin. As a result, research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density2.
However, not all supplements are created equal. The right collagen type, source, and dose all play a role in your glowing results, so make sure you seek out a high-quality formula.
Here's a curated list of the very best on the market, in case you're looking for a place to start.
LED light therapy
"There are some studies evaluating the use of red light therapy for increasing collagen and potentially elastin production as well with a demonstrable increase in collagen density," says board-certified dermatologist Erum Ilyas, M.D., MBE, FAAD, about the devices.
In fact, one study found that patients receiving red light therapy on their face twice a week for 30 total sessions experienced improved skin complexion3, skin tone, skin smoothness, and collagen density (as measured with an ultrasonographic test).
But, again, you'll want to find a high-quality, FDA-cleared device (there are more than a few knockoffs out there!). We vetted the best in this list here.
Use retinol
Retinol is the darling of dermatology for a reason: It's been scientifically shown4 many times over to increase collagen production in the skin5, thereby reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
It does so by accelerating skin cell turnover. When this happens, you have more healthy, fully functioning skin cells—and these young cells are better able to produce collagen. Find our favorite retinol serums here (don't worry; options for sensitive skin included!).
Exercise
Despite the pervasive myth that overexercising can exacerbate gravitational wrinkles (aka, runner's face), research shows that working out can, in fact, improve skin firmness. Namely, resistance training has been found to increase dermal thickness6—and this structural integrity is crucial for supple, firm skin.
Aerobic exercise, on the other hand, gets your heart pumping and boosts circulation, which can help chauffeur oxygen and nutrients to your skin (hello, post-workout glow!), but if firm, taut skin is what you're after, consider adding some strength training exercises to your workout regimen.
Get enough protein
While you prioritize resistance training, you'll also want to make sure you're getting enough protein. Consuming an adequate amount of proteins is not only essential for building new muscles but also supplying the skin with dermal proteins such as collagen, elastin, and keratin.
"[Protein] is so, so important to keeping our collagen nice and firm and youthful," says holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D., on the mindbodygreen podcast.
The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) of protein is 0.8 gram per kilogram of body weight72 per day, but this number is the minimum amount of protein a sedentary person needs to meet their nutritional requirements; most experts we regularly work with suggest aiming for a goal of around 100 grams of protein per day. Here are some tips to reach that daily benchmark.
Sleep
Beauty sleep is real, people! Skimping out on significant shut-eye doesn't just result in dark, swollen shadows—your skin barrier and, naturally, collagen production can actually suffer over time.
See, losing sleep increases cortisol (the infamous stress hormone), which can break down collagen over time—research has demonstrated a link between shut-eye and collagen production8, which is why many experts consider sleep a vital part of any "anti-aging" skin routine.
It's much easier said than done, but do try to prioritize quality sleep as much as you can; here, find some expert tips to sleep better at night.
Exfoliation
Exfoliation also helps promote skin cell turnover, which again, creates space for healthy, fully functioning skin cells to better produce collagen. There are multiple kinds of exfoliators out there, but research points to chemical AHAs, which have been shown to help ease fine lines and wrinkles9.
Noteworthy members of the AHA family include glycolic acid, which has been shown to increase collagen production10 when used topically, as well as mandelic acid—a gentler exfoliator found to help stimulate collagen production and reduce signs of aging11. You can shop glycolic- and mandelic-infused products here and here, respectively.
Microneedling
The main goal of microneedling is to stimulate collagen production in the skin. Think of your collagen as the logs of a log cabin, Youn notes, which start to fall apart with age.
With microneedling, "we go over the skin, making hundreds, if not thousands, of tiny, little needle pokes into the skin," he explains. "Those needle pokes create acute trauma, [which] will then damage the collagen of your skin. As that collagen heals, it heals in a tighter fashion—like putting those logs of that log cabin back together nice and tightly."
Just know that this is an in-office treatment. You could use a microneedling tool (i.e., a dermaroller) at home, but the professional treatment generally penetrates deeper (and provides more dramatic results) because it involves longer, sharper, more precise needles.
Prioritize antioxidants
Ready for some science speak? Your body naturally creates waste products, called free radicals, which impair the DNA of your cells. "If given the chance, they basically attack the cells and steal electrons from them," Youn explains. Free radicals are unavoidable to an extent, although environmental factors like sun exposure, smoking, and processed foods can contribute to even more of a buildup.
At some point, your body can develop so many free radicals that it undergoes a state of oxidative stress, which is linked to accelerated skin aging. This is where antioxidants come into play, as these serve as your body's natural defense against free radicals.
"You can ingest antioxidants via colorful fruits and vegetables, and you can apply antioxidants to the surface of your skin as well," Youn says. Think vitamins C and E, as well as compounds like astaxanthin, CoQ10, niacinamide, and more.
The takeaway
From lifestyle interventions to high-quality topicals to in-office treatments, there's much you can do to promote collagen production and keep your skin youthful for as long as possible. Your skin will eventually sag, sorry to say, but these tips above can help you keep it from prematurely losing volume—and maybe, just maybe, help prevent the inevitable.
