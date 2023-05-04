Clinical research around CBD is still in the early stages. However, some findings around CBD’s stress-relieving potential are promising. Based on recent studies, the cannabinoid may be a helpful tool for:

Managing feelings of anxiety: A 2020 review of eight CBD-related studies found that the cannabinoid may help encourage feelings of calm in people prone to anxiety1 .*

Maintaining balance during stressful times: A review from 2017 determined that CBD was a promising treatment option for people and animals prone to bouts of panic2 .*

Winding down for sleep: A 2019 study showed promising findings around the cannabinoid’s ability to calm our central nervous system and improve sleep after one month of regular use3 .*

There is one potential downside to taking your CBD in gummy form: The added sugar. Most brands add sweeteners to mask the hemp flavor and make the CBD gummies taste, well, like candy.

If you’re using CBD regularly, those few extra grams of sugar can add up (especially for anyone watching their sugar intake). Each pick on our list contains 4 grams of sugar or less per serving, and most use organic cane sugar or agave (rather than refined sugar). Still, 4 grams is equal to one teaspoon of sugar—so it’s important to consider how that extra sweetness will play into your diet.