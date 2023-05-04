10 Of The Best CBD Gummies For Stress — Options For Every Potency Preference
- Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Best sustainable: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
- Best isolate: FABCBD Anytime Gummies
- Best flavors: R+R Medicinals Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
- Best low-potency: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Calm
- Best low-sugar: CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
- Best high-potency: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
- Best budget-friendly: Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Calm Gummies
- Best for sleep: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy Gummies
- Best for beginners: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies
Hemp-derived CBD (or cannabidiol) is an increasingly popular tool for combating pesky stressful emotions. And, while there are plenty of natural ways to reduce stress, the best CBD gummies for stress have developed quite the fan base. Their crowd-pleasing flavor, easy-to-understand dosages, and stress-relieving benefits make them a great option for CBD-newbies and experts alike.
To learn more about how CBD gummies can help us relax, we spoke with Dave Gordon, M.D., a double-board certified doctor and medical cannabis specialist. Through his expert advice, research, and testing, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best CBD gummies for stress. Keep scrolling to discover how to choose the right option for you.
Are CBD gummies good for stress relief?
According to Gordon, CBD helps maintain the healthy function of our bodies’ endocannabinoid system (ECS), which works at the cellular level to keep our bodies in homeostasis. “A core function of the ECS is to help us relax,” he explains.
Gordon says he sees regular improvements in sleep, relaxation, stress management, and generalized anxiety in patients who consume CBD regularly. “It’s common among a variety of underlying conditions and types of anxiety,” he adds.
What the science says:
Clinical research around CBD is still in the early stages. However, some findings around CBD’s stress-relieving potential are promising. Based on recent studies, the cannabinoid may be a helpful tool for:
Managing feelings of anxiety: A 2020 review of eight CBD-related studies found that the cannabinoid may help encourage feelings of calm in people prone to anxiety1.*
Maintaining balance during stressful times: A review from 2017 determined that CBD was a promising treatment option for people and animals prone to bouts of panic2.*
Winding down for sleep: A 2019 study showed promising findings around the cannabinoid’s ability to calm our central nervous system and improve sleep after one month of regular use3.*
There is one potential downside to taking your CBD in gummy form: The added sugar. Most brands add sweeteners to mask the hemp flavor and make the CBD gummies taste, well, like candy.
If you’re using CBD regularly, those few extra grams of sugar can add up (especially for anyone watching their sugar intake). Each pick on our list contains 4 grams of sugar or less per serving, and most use organic cane sugar or agave (rather than refined sugar). Still, 4 grams is equal to one teaspoon of sugar—so it’s important to consider how that extra sweetness will play into your diet.
A note on CBD dosage.
Understanding CBD potencies and dosage can be tricky, especially because the effects of CBD vary from person to person. This breakdown for CBD dose per serving will hopefully help you compare each brand on our list:
- Gentle: Under 20 mg
- Moderate: 20 to 39 mg
- Strong: 40+ mg
Our picks of the best CBD gummies for stress:
Best organic: Cornbread Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA Organic hemp
- No artificial colorings or sweeteners
- 2 strengths & 3 flavor options
Cons:
- Includes some THC (if that’s not your thing)
- Higher sugar content
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:20 mg or 50 mg per serving
Servings:15 or 30 per jar
Sugar per serving:4g
Subscription:Yes
Like all CBD products from Cornbread Hemp, these gummies contain USDA Organic-certified full-spectrum hemp. They’re available in two potency options: 20 mg (moderate) or 50 mg (strong) CBD per serving. What’s more, these gummies are vegan and gluten-free.
However, they do have slightly more sugar (from organic blue agave and organic cane sugar) per serving than some other options on this list. Still, Cornbread Hemp’s gummies boast over 3,900 reviews, many of which are from customers who say they’re helpful for reducing feelings of anxiety. Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, loves the texture of these gummies, noting that, while they’re on the sweeter side, they’re soft, fresh, and full of flavor.
Sustainability & packaging: Kentucky-based Cornbread Hemp sources its organic hemp from local farms. The gummies come in a curbside-recyclable glass bottle with a recyclable plastic cap.
Transparency: The COA for these gummies is available via the brand’s lab results database on the product page or by scanning the QR code on your product. You can also find out more about Cornbread Hemp’s farming and extraction process on the website.
Best sustainable: Joy Organics CBD Gummies
Pros:
- USDA Organic-certified
- Carbon neutral shipping
- Packaging from recycled materials
Cons:
- Only one flavor for higher potency option
- Some reviews report a hempy aftertaste
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:10 mg or 25 mg per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Subscription:Yes
Another USDA Organic-certified choice, Joy Organics’ CBD gummies are vegan and have just 2 grams of sugar per serving from organic cane sugar. They’re available in two potencies (10 mg (gentle) or 25 mg (moderate) CBD per gummy) and two flavors: strawberry lemonade or green apple.
With over 370 reviews, these gummies get great feedback from people who say they experience a calming effect. Many reviewers comment that the flavors are good, but a few mention a hempy aftertaste.
Sustainability & packaging: Joy Organics is our “best sustainable” pick because of its USDA Organic certification, but also because the products arrive via carbon neutral shipping with packaging made from recycled materials.
Transparency: Joy Organics links out to its lab results database several times on the product page. The brand also shares plenty of information about its process and business practices on their website.
Best isolate: FABCBD Anytime Gummies
Pros:
- Great taste (less hempy)
- Contains some organic ingredients
Cons:
- No entourage effect
CBD type:Isolate
Potency:25 mg
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:1g
Subscription:No
If you’re turned off by the taste of hemp, this pick is for you. Because FABCBD’s formula uses 25 mg (moderate) CBD isolate, it doesn’t include the terpenes that typically give CBD its earthy taste.
CBD isolate is filtered to only include cannabidiol, so this option may also be appealing to anyone looking to avoid THC entirely. FABCBD’s gummies are rated 4.9 out of five stars from over 600 reviews, with plenty of comments from people who report reduced feelings of stress and improved sleep.
Sustainability & packaging: While not certified organic, FABCBD says its hemp comes from a Colorado farm that uses organic farming practices. This formula includes several organic ingredients, like organic turmeric and organic grape juice concentrate. The packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: We had no trouble finding the COA for these gummies in FABCBD’s lab report database where the brand shared all of the results from its ISO-accredited testing partner, ProVerde Laboratories.
Best flavors: R+R Medicinals Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Three flavor options
- USDA Organic hemp
Cons:
- Only one potency option
- Slightly more sugar per serving than others
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:30 mg per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:3g
Subscription:Yes
These vegan, ring-shaped gummies look like something you’d find in a candy store. And, according to reviewers, they taste like it too. Every container of these full-spectrum gummies includes a combination of peach, strawberry, and granny smith apple flavors.
While the gummies are only available in one 30 mg (moderate) potency, you can achieve a more gentle dose by cutting one in half—this is also a great hack to make the bottle last longer. And, if full-spectrum isn’t your jam, these gummies are available in a broad-spectrum formula.
Sustainability & packaging: Colorado-based R+R Medicinals was one of the first CBD companies to gain the USDA Organic certification. The brand uses an energy-efficient supercritical CO2 extraction process and its packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: R+R shares that it conducts testing with accredited partners SC Labs, Botanacor Labs, and Columbia Labs. COAs are displayed via a lab results database on the brand’s website. Also worth noting: if you’re not happy with your gummies after a few weeks of trying them, R+R offers a 60 day money-back guarantee.
Best low-potency: Charlotte’s Web CBD Gummies: Calm
Pros:
- Lower potency per gummy makes it easy to stack
- Budget-friendly
Cons:
- Ingredients are not organic
- Only one flavor option
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:10 mg per gummy (20 mg per two-gummy serving)
Servings:15 (or 30 for one-gummy serving)
Sugar per serving:3g
Subscription:Yes
These lemon lime gummies from Charlotte’s Web are a popular pick with folks who want a lower potency. With just 10 mg (gentle) per gummy, you can customize your serving by doubling (or tripling) until you’ve found your preferred dosage.
The formula includes full-spectrum hemp CBD and lemon balm, which may help promote a feeling of relaxation. With over 900 five-star reviews, these gummies get a lot of love from people who say they encourage a calmer state of mind.*
Sustainability & packaging: Charlotte’s Web is another Certified B Corporation. While the brand says its still in the process of acquiring a USDA Organic certification, it does claim to use organic and sustainable farming practices at its United States hemp farms. And, all the packaging is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: While it’s not readily available on the product page, the COA for these gummies was easy to find using Charlotte’s Web’s batch report database.
Best low-sugar: CBDfx Mixed Berry CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Highly-rated with over 1,600 reviews
- Low sugar per serving
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
- Only one flavor
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:50 mg per two-gummy serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:1g
Subscription:No
These mixed berry gummies have the lowest sugar content per serving (1 g) out of all the options on our list. A full 50 mg serving (strong) requires two gummies, but because each gummy contains 25 mg (moderate) of broad-spectrum hemp CBD, you can easily customize your dose.
I’ve tried these gummies myself and while I don’t love the consistency (they’re a little grainy compared to other gummies I’ve tried), they do get great reviews from over 1,600 customers on the CBDfx website, so plenty of other people like them—and we do love that they’re low in sugar.
Sustainability & packaging: CBDfx doesn’t shine as brightly in the sustainability department as some other brands on our list. The brand uses some organic ingredients, but doesn't share much information on its farming or production process.
Transparency: CBDfx is a member of the National Hemp Association and the U.S. Hemp Roundtable. The brand clearly displays lab test results for these gummies on the product page and include a QR code on the packaging, which takes you directly to your product’s COA.
Best high-potency: cbdMD Tropical CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Two higher-potency options
- Uses some organic ingredients for flavor and color
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
CBD type:Broad-spectrum
Potency:100 mg per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Subscription:Yes
If you know you want a stronger CBD gummy, this high-potency pick from cbdMD is for you. The formula is made with broad-spectrum hemp CBD, organic cane sugar, and natural fruit juices, resulting in a sweet flavor that boasts just 2 g of sugar per serving.
These gummies are available in two very strong potencies that offer either 100 mg or 200 mg CBD per serving. A note for beginners: That’s probably more than you need!
cbdMD’s gummies have just shy of 1,000 reviews and most people have great things to say about the tropical flavors and the improvements they’ve noticed in their stress levels.*
Sustainability & packaging: cbdMD doesn’t have any additional sustainability efforts, but the brand does use US-grown hemp. It’s also a member of the Natural Products Association, U.S. Hemp Roundtable, and Hemp Industries Association, and adhere to high manufacturing standards for safety.
Transparency: The COA for these gummies was easy to find on the product page. cbdMD also has a database that houses all its third-party testing results with instructions on how to read a certificate of analysis.
Best budget-friendly: Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Calm Gummies
Pros:
- Some organic ingredients
- Generous potency for price point
- Formula includes ashwagandha and L-theanine
Cons:
- Not USDA certified organic, although other Lazarus products are
- Only one flavor option
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:25 mg per gummy
Servings:20 (two-gummy servings)
Sugar per serving:4g
Subscription:No
These huckleberry-flavored gummies are boosted with ashwagandha, an adaptogen that may help decrease cortisol levels. The brand also uses L-theanine, which may help our bodies feel more resilient toward stressors.
One reviewer notes that they take these gummies regularly and tend to see a drastic improvement in stress levels within one hour. While a 50 mg (strong) serving calls for two 25 mg (moderate) gummies, folks who want a lower potency can opt for one and a time (and stretch their bottle even further).
Lazarus Naturals is one of the most budget-friendly CBD brands around, and it doesn't compromise on quality. In addition to providing low prices, the brand also offers up to 60% off for veterans, people on long-term disability, and households that qualify as low-income. There’s even a 10-count package of these gummies for only $12, in case you’d like to try them before committing to a full bottle.
Sustainability & packaging: Oregon-based Lazarus Naturals owns and operates its own hemp farms using organic farming practices. Some—but not all—of the brand’s products are USDA certified organic (unfortunately, these gummies are not).
Transparency: Lazarus Naturals is a Certified B Corporation, which means it’s held to a high standard of social, environmental, and legal transparency. The brand shares the COA for all products in a lab results database on its website.
Best for sleep: CBDistillery Sleep Synergy Gummies
Pros:
- Positive reviews for sleep
- Uses some organic ingredients
Cons:
- Not organic hemp
- No higher potency option
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:15 mg CBD & 5 mg CBN per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Subscription:Yes
If you struggle to wind down after a stressful day, CBD could be a helpful tool.* Alongside 15 mg hemp CBD (gentle), CBDistillery’s Sleep Synergy gummies contain 5 mg per serving of CBN, or cannabinol, which may be beneficial for helping you drift off to sleep.
Each gummy includes 2g of sugar (from organic cane sugar) and comes in an elderberry flavor that reviewers love. In terms of reviews, many customers say these gummies do a great job of helping them feel less anxious before bedtime.
Sustainability & packaging: CBDistillery doesn’t have a ton of sustainability efforts to report, but, again, the brand does use some organic ingredients in its products, and its hemp is grown in the United States. These gummies come in a plastic bottle that is curbside recyclable.
Transparency: CBDistillery displays third-party testing results for these gummies on the product page. They also use a QR code on their packaging that you can scan to view the COA.
Best for beginners: Bluebird Botanicals CBD Gummies
Pros:
- Contains some organic ingredients
- Beginner-friendly potency
Cons:
- Only one potency option
- Not organic hemp
CBD type:Full-spectrum
Potency:15 mg per serving
Servings:30
Sugar per serving:2g
Subscription:Yes
Great for those who want to start their CBD journey with a beginner-friendly potency, these vegan gummies contain 15 mg (gentle) per serving of full-spectrum hemp CBD. The formula is free of artificial fillers, and contains only 2g of sugar per serving, from organic cane sugar.
Reviewers appreciate the mixed bag of watermelon, lemon, and strawberry flavors—and there are several positive comments from people who noticed improvements in their mood.
Sustainability & packaging: This pick doesn’t stand out in the sustainability department. Some of Bluebird Botanicals’ ingredients are organic, but the hemp is not. The packaging is minimal, but not curbside recyclable.
Transparency: Bluebird Botanicals is another Certified B Corporation. The brand clearly displays a link to its third-party testing results database on each product’s page, and includes a QR code on their product packaging for easy access to your specific batch.
How we picked:
Hemp source
Every brand on our list uses hemp sourced from farms in the United States or Europe. We’ve called out the brands that use organic hemp (learn why organic matters here).
Transparency
We’ve highlighted which brands are extra transparent about the sourcing, production, and shipping processes. At a minimum, each brand on this list made it easy to find third party test results and certificates of analysis (COA).
Variety
We included a variety of potencies, price points, and CBD types to ensure there’s an option for everyone.
Ratings and reviews
Feedback matters, whether positive or negative. While our team has personally tested a few of these gummies, we also read hundreds of reviews to make sure real people saw improvements in their stress levels.
How to choose
Choose your CBD type: Hemp CBD is still unregulated by the FDA, so the industry has developed a few terms that aim to inform consumers about the compounds within a product. Our list contains full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and isolate products, so let’s take a quick look at those terms:
- Full-spectrum: Full-spectrum products contain cannabidiol and other compounds, including 0.3 percent or less tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). That trace amount is within the federal limit and won’t get you high. CBD researchers4 believe that full-spectrum CBD benefits from the “entourage effect,” a theory that suggests that the combination of compounds makes it a more powerful product.
- Broad-spectrum: While this type of CBD still contains other compounds like terpenes and flavonoids, it is filtered to contain 0.0% THC.
- Isolate: This is the most simple form of CBD. It’s filtered to contain cannabidiol without any additional compounds.
Potency: We can’t stress it enough: The effects of CBD vary from person to person. Finding the right CBD gummy for you might take some trial and error—and many experts say CBD is most effective when taken consistently. If you’re a CBD newbie, you’ll likely want to start with a lower-potency gummy or a dosage that can be customized with multiple gummies (such as the CBDfx gummies on our list).
Check the sugar: To mask the earthy taste of hemp, CBD gummies almost always include added sugar. If you’re watching your sugar intake, you’ll likely want to opt for a gummy with lower sugar content (there are a few great options on our list). If improved sleep is your goal, don’t forget to take your gummy before brushing your teeth.
FAQ:
What mg gummies are best for anxiety?
CBD dosing is personal, so there’s not one hard and fast dosage for treating feelings of anxiety. If you’re newer to CBD, it’s best to start with a lower-potency gummy (such as 10 or 15 mg per serving) and work your way up to a more moderate potency (such as 20-35 mg) as desired.
How fast do CBD gummies work for anxiety?
As a general rule, you can expect for a CBD gummy to take effect anywhere from 25 minutes to two hours after ingestion. However, people experience the effects of CBD differently and the potency and dosage (among other factors) will play a role in how your body responds.
What are the cons of CBD gummies?
The most significant downside of a CBD gummy is the added sugar. Otherwise, CBD is generally well-tolerated in healthy adults. Still, there are some possible side effects, such as drowsiness, changes in appetite, and diarrhea.
The takeaway.
While there’s still a lot more to learn about using CBD gummies for stress management, research to date is promising. If you’re ready to give these gummies a go, one of the lower-potency picks from our list is a great place to start. And, if you’re not sure about CBD in gummy form, check out our picks of the best CBD oils for anxiety or the best CBD massage oils for getting your chill on.