Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil has a neutral taste and high smoke point, making it a great choice for almost any cooking method. Plus, it’s relatively affordable and widely available in most grocery stores.

This oil is centrifuge extracted, meaning it's separated by centrifugal or pressure forces. This method is much safer than traditional solvent extraction, which uses chemicals like hexane to separate the oil from the avocado fruit. Hexane has been shown to have toxic and carcinogenic properties. Plus, traditional solvent extraction uses high temperatures, which can negatively impact the oil’s nutritional value, taste, and more.

Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil is made with avocados sourced from Mexico, though the company doesn’t go into too much detail about its sourcing methods. The oil is Non-GMO project verified, Certified Paleo, and Whole30 approved. Keep in mind that Primal Kitchen doesn’t currently offer organic avocado oil, so it’s not the right choice for people who follow an exclusively organic diet.

Primal Kitchen suggests that its avocado oil lasts up to 18 months unopened and suggests consumers use the oil within six months after opening. Keep in mind that studies show that most avocado oils have a shelf life of less than seven months, which is significantly less than the shelf life Primal Kitchen suggests.