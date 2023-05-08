The 10 Best Avocado Oils Of 2023 — For Every Purpose
Avocado oil is a nutritious and versatile oil that’s chock-full of heart-healthy fats and antioxidants. It has a buttery taste and a high smoke point, which makes it a good choice for cooking methods like sautéing and baking.
To make your avocado oil shopping experience as seamless as possible, we researched and taste-tested dozens of oils to narrow down the best of the best. Here's everything you need to know to choose a high-quality avocado oil, and our list of the best avocado oils of 2023.
The best avocado oils
How we picked
Quality
We opted for oils produced using high-quality processing methods, like cold-pressing, and chose certified organic oils when possible.
Sustainability
Here at mindbodygreen, we take sustainability seriously. We tried to include brands that use sustainable practices, like sourcing avocados directly from small, organic farms.
Taste
You can rest assured that every avocado oil on this list has an excellent flavor. We taste-tested dozens of products to narrow down the best-tasting oils.
Oil type
We understand that everyone has different needs when it comes to cooking oils. Although we prefer cold-pressed, unrefined oils, we included a few refined oils that are more suitable for higher-heat cooking methods like roasting.
Our picks for the best avocado oils
Best overall: Primal Kitchen Pure Avocado Oil
Pros
- Available in most stores
- Affordable
- Centrifuge extracted
- Non-GMO
- Available in two sizes
Cons
- Not organic
- The company doesn’t share much information about sourcing
Price:$15.99-$17.99
Size:16.9 oz and 23.6 oz
Smoke point:482℉ (unrefined)520℉ (refined)
Avocado flavor:Medium
Level of refining:Medium
Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil has a neutral taste and high smoke point, making it a great choice for almost any cooking method. Plus, it’s relatively affordable and widely available in most grocery stores.
This oil is centrifuge extracted, meaning it's separated by centrifugal or pressure forces. This method is much safer than traditional solvent extraction, which uses chemicals like hexane to separate the oil from the avocado fruit. Hexane has been shown to have toxic and carcinogenic properties. Plus, traditional solvent extraction uses high temperatures, which can negatively impact the oil’s nutritional value, taste, and more.
Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil is made with avocados sourced from Mexico, though the company doesn’t go into too much detail about its sourcing methods. The oil is Non-GMO project verified, Certified Paleo, and Whole30 approved. Keep in mind that Primal Kitchen doesn’t currently offer organic avocado oil, so it’s not the right choice for people who follow an exclusively organic diet.
Primal Kitchen suggests that its avocado oil lasts up to 18 months unopened and suggests consumers use the oil within six months after opening. Keep in mind that studies show that most avocado oils have a shelf life of less than seven months, which is significantly less than the shelf life Primal Kitchen suggests.
Best for high-heat cooking : Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil
Pros
- High smoke point
- Affordable
Cons
- Refined
- Not organic
Price:$23.99
Size:8.4 oz
Smoke point:Up to 500℉
Avocado flavor:Mild
Level of refining:Medium
For higher-heat cooking methods like stir-frying, Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado oil is a good choice. The oil is refined, so it can handle higher temps than unrefined avocado oil.
Chosen Foods uses natural clay and steam vaporization to refine their avocado oil, which filters out impurities and results in a mild-tasting oil with a high smoke point without the need for harmful chemicals.
Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil is Verified Non-GMO and Certified Glyphosate Residue Free. Its mild taste is perfect for dishes like pasta salads and grain bowls and it’s a safe choice for higher-heat cooking methods like roasting and pan-frying.
Best budget: Thrive Market Avocado Oil
Pros
- Affordable
- Made with ethically-sourced avocados from Mexico
- Nuetral flavor
- Bulk discount
Cons
- Not organic
- Membership required
Price:$8.24
Size:16.9 oz
Smoke point:Up to 500℉
Avocado flavor:Medium
Level of refining:Medium
Thrive Market is a membership-based online grocery store that specializes in natural and organic foods. Thrive offers a wide selection of cult-favorite brands like Primal Kitchen and Chosen Foods and also carries its own line of food products, including oils.
Thrive Market’s Avocado Oil is one of the most affordable avocado oils on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’s low-quality. The oil is mechanically extracted from ripe avocados ethically sourced from Mexico. It has a neutral taste and can be used for cooking methods like sautéing, roasting, and baking.
As a dietitian, my love for Thrive Market runs deep. It’s my go-to for pantry staples like nuts, seeds, beans, and oils. I love the taste of Thrive Market avocado oil (and I'm also a fan of their Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil). If you’re looking for a way to save money on avocado oil without sacrificing quality, consider becoming a Thrive Market member.
Best unrefined: Bella Vado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
Pros
- Certified organic
- Cold-pressed
- Unrefined
- Unfiltered
Cons
- A bit pricey
- Hard to find in stores
Price:$20
Size:8.5 oz
Smoke point:482℉ (unrefined)
Avocado flavor:Strong/medium
Level of refining:Low
Bella Vado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is one of the highest-quality avocado oils on the market. It’s cold-pressed and unrefined, which creates an oil with a deep green color and rich, buttery taste. The avocados used in Bella Vado Avocado Oil are grown on the company’s family avocado grove in Valley Center California and pressed at peak ripeness.
The company uses cold-pressing extraction methods and never exposes the oil to temperatures over 100°F. After pressing the fruit, the avocado pits and skins are repurposed for agricultural uses, which makes their oil a more sustainable choice. Bella Vida Avocado Oil is considered Extra Virgin because the company only presses its avocado oil once and uses cold extraction methods to remove the oil from the avocado.
I mostly use Bella Vado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil for making salad dressing and drizzling on grain dishes, but it can also be used for cooking methods like sautéing and baking.
Bella Vado suggests using their avocado oil within 4-6 months after opening.
Best for drizzling: Olivado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
Pros
- Certified organic
- Sustainable
Cons
- Hard to find in stores but can be purchased online
Price:$15.99
Size:8 oz
Smoke point:482℉ (unrefined)
Avocado flavor:Mild
Level of refining:Low
Olivado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is one of the best-tasting avocado oils I’ve tried in my kitchen. Olivado uses a cold-pressed extraction process to preserve the oil's nutrition, flavor, and color.
The company purchases its Fuerte avocados—which have a sweeter taste than the popular Haas avocado—directly from small, biodiverse farms in Kenya that are certified organic by EcoCert IMO. The company also works to better the lives of avocado farmers by guaranteeing a regular income and teaching the farmers organic farming techniques to help provide a market for their crops.
Olivado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil's smooth and delicate taste makes it one of the best choices for drizzling on finished dishes.
Olivado doesn’t list the shelf life of their avocado oil on their website, but studies suggest that most avocado oils have a shelf life of 210 days when stored at 77°F, which is warmer than room temperature.
Best spray: Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Sprays
Pros
- Available in a variety of flavors
- Convenient spray bottle
Cons
- Some reviews mention that the can leaks and doesn’t spray well
- Not organic
Price:$10.99
Size:4.7 oz
Smoke point:Up to 500℉
Avocado flavor:Mild
Level of refining:Medium
Nonstick oil sprays are a staple in many people’s kitchens. However, these cooking sprays are highly refined and contain ingredients like propellants and foaming agents that many people prefer to leave out of their diets.
If you’re a fan of the convenience of cooking sprays but want a healthier option, Chosen Foods Avocado Oils Sprays might just become your new kitchen BFF. They’re made with 100% avocado oil and are free from propellants and emulsifiers. Plus, they come in a variety of flavors, including Italian Herb, Garlic, and Gingerbread. The sweeter flavors are perfect for adding flavor to pancakes, while the savory sprays can be used to saute veggies and proteins.
Chosen Foods Avocado Oils Sprays are made with refined avocado oil, so it’s safe for high-heat cooking.
Best for baking: La Tourangelle Avocado Oil
Pros
- BPA-free metal packaging
- Mild flavor perfect for baking
- Affordable
Cons
- Not organic
- Doesn’t share information on sourcing or sustainability practices
Price:$10.99-$25.99
Size:16.9 oz33.8 oz8.45 oz
Smoke point:482℉ (blend)
Avocado flavor:Mild
Level of refining:Medium
If you’re a fan of baking, avocado oil is a smart ingredient to keep in your kitchen as it can be a healthier stand-in for more processed oils like canola and soybean oil. La Tourangelle Avocado Oil uses a blend of refined and virgin avocado oils in order to retain the natural antioxidants found in avocado oil, like vitamin E, while maintaining a mild taste and smoke point suitable for medium-high heat cooking methods, like baking.
La Tourangelle Avocado oil is Verified Non-GMO and Certified Gluten-Free. However, the company doesn’t share information on its sourcing or sustainability practices, which is a negative for us.
Best vegetable oil sub: Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil
Pros
- Comes in multiple bulk sizes
- Mild taste
- Affordable
Cons
- Not organic
- The company doesn’t share much information about sourcing
Price:$19.95-$26.95
Size:25.4 oz and 32 oz
Smoke point:482℉ (unrefined)
Avocado flavor:Mild
Level of refining:Low
Vegetable oils, like canola oil and cooking oil blends, are a staple in many kitchens. Even though occasionally consuming vegetable oils isn’t a big deal, consuming highly-refined vegetable oils and foods made with them too often may negatively impact health.
Most health experts suggest swapping vegetable oils with healthier fats, like avocado oil. Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil is available in large sizes, which makes it a smart choice for people who cook for large groups and tend to go through oil quickly. Its mild taste won’t overpower dishes like baked goods, making it an excellent sub for vegetable oils.
Unlike most vegetable oils, Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil is made using cold-pressing extraction methods, which preserves the nutritional quality of the oil. Try using Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil in place of vegetable oil in recipes like sautés, breads, and cakes.
Best for skin: NOW Solutions Avocado Oil
Pros
- Affordable
- Can be used as a moisturizer and massage oil
Cons
- Not organic
Price:$6.99-$17.99
Size:4 oz16 oz
Smoke point:N/A
Avocado flavor:N/A
Level of refining:Medium
I love using natural oils to moisturize my skin. My go-to is coconut oil, but I’ve also had success with avocado oil. Although there’s not a lot of research investigating the effects of the topical use of avocado oil on skin health, studies suggest avocado oil may help moisturize the skin and promote increased collagen synthesis. Collagen provides structural support to tissues and helps keep your skin looking young and healthy.
NOW Solutions Avocado Oil is an affordable option for those looking for an effective and natural skin moisturizer to add to their beauty routine. It can also be used as a soothing and non-greasy massage oil and as a DIY hair mask to keep your locks strong and shiny.
NOW Solutions Avocado Oil is certified Cruelty-Free and Vegan and is free from harmful chemicals like hexane, so it’s safe to use all over your bod.
Most Sustainable : Westbourne Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
Pros
- Zero-waste
- Carbon neutral
- Certified organic
- Unrefined
Cons
- Expensive
Price:$45
Size:25.3 oz
Smoke point:482℉ (unrefined)
Avocado flavor:Strong/medium
Level of refining:Low
Westbourne Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is the perfect choice for environmentally-conscious consumers. The oil is certified organic and is packed using fully compostable and recyclable materials.
Westbourne is also committed to sourcing sustainable ingredients and building relationships with their suppliers. Their Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is grown and pressed at an organic avocado orchard in Mexico. Another bonus? The company is women-owned.
Westbourne recommends using their rich and buttery Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil as a finishing oil and drizzling it over salads, vegetables, and even yogurt.
Choosing the right oil
Avocado oil is a healthy cooking oil that can serve many purposes in the kitchen, so learning how to choose the right kind is important.
“Avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fats, including oleic acid, which are considered "good" fats because they have been shown to reduce the risk of health conditions like heart disease,” Abby K. Cannon, JD, RD, CDN tells mindbodygreen. “It’s also high in vitamin E and anti-inflammatory compounds like carotenoids and polyphenols,” she says.
But, these beneficial compounds are negatively impacted by the refining process that most oils go through before they reach grocery store shelves. Plus, exposure to light and heat can cause the oil to break down, which can lead to nutrient loss and spoiling. So, how can you ensure you’re picking out a quality product?
Here are some expert-approved tips to help you choose the best avocado oil for your needs.
Purchase avocado oil from reputable companies.
It’s always best to buy avocado oils from companies that are transparent about their manufacturing and sourcing methods. It’s also essential to purchase avocado oil from stores you trust.
Remember, avocado oil has a shelf life of around 210 days1 when stored at 77°F. Steer clear of stores that have a low inventory turnover and instead shop at stores that regularly restock products. If you purchase avocado oil and find that it smells “off”, it’s most likely gone rancid and is not safe to consume.
Choose oils in dark glass or metal containers.
Oils like avocado oil are susceptible to damage from exposure to heat and light. This is why health experts reach for avocado oil in opaque containers. “Look for avocado oil stored in dark glass bottles. The dark glass helps protect the oil from light damage,” Desiree Nielsen, R.D., tells mindbodygreen.
Avocado oil stored in a metal container is a good choice, too.
Opt for cold-pressed, organic oils when possible.
Although refined oils are more appropriate for high-heat cooking methods like pan-frying, the refinement process strips2 oils of important nutrients that contribute to their health benefits, like vitamin E. Unless you’re specifically searching for an avocado oil with a very mild flavor that's suitable for temps over 482°F, it’s best to purchase unrefined, cold-pressed avocado oil.
Choose 100% avocado oil.
Get in the habit of reading the ingredient labels when shopping for any cooking oil, including avocado oil. Sometimes, companies mix avocado oil with other ingredients to create an oil blend. Although this may not be an issue for everyone, some people prefer to limit or avoid oils commonly used in blends, like safflower oil and soybean oil.
Another way to find high-quality avocado oils is to do your research online before shopping. This will help you find brands that align with your dietary and sustainability preferences. Ordering directly from companies online can also increase your chances of scoring freshly bottled avocado oil.
Avoiding fake avocado oil
When you’re grocery shopping, the last thing you’re probably worried about is counterfeit avocado oil. Unfortunately, fake avocado oil is a thing.
In a 2020 study3 conducted by food scientists at the University of California, Davis, the researchers found that over 82% of the 22 avocado oils tested were either rancid or mixed with other oils, like soybean oil. Shockingly, three of the tested samples were made of nearly 100% soybean oil, which is a highly refined oil commonly used in ultra-processed foods.
Fortunately, the study found that Chosen Foods Avocado Oil, one of mindbodygreen’s top choices, was pure and unoxidized.
This information isn’t meant to scare you away from using avocado oil, but it highlights the importance of purchasing avocado oil, and any oil for that matter, from reputable companies.
UC Davis recommends using the following tips to ensure you’re purchasing 100% avocado oil that’s fresh and safe for consumption:
- Return or toss avocado oil that smells stale, like play-dough
- If possible, purchase avocado oil that lists a harvest or production date so you know exactly how long it’s sat on the shelf
- Look for virgin avocado oil that’s green in color with a grassy, buttery, mushroom-like taste
- Unless you go through avocado oil quickly, stick to smaller containers so that you can use it up before it spoils
Frequently Asked Questions
Is 100% avocado oil healthy?
Yes! 100% avocado oil is a healthy fat. It’s rich in heart-protective monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like vitamin E.
Is avocado oil better for you than olive oil?
They are both healthy choices. Avocado oil is a newer oil, so it has less research backing its health benefits. On the other hand, decades of research findings have linked olive oil consumption to a number of health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
What’s the best avocado oil for frying?
Frying usually takes place at temperatures between 325℉ to 400℉, so both refined and unrefined avocado oils are safe to use for frying. Try a more neutral-tasting oil like Georgetown or Olivado for this purpose.
The takeaway
If avocado oil isn’t a staple in your kitchen, it should be. This versatile oil has a high-smoke point and is a perfect choice for cooking methods like sautéing, baking, and roasting.
While avocado oil is a healthy choice, it’s important to purchase high-quality products in order to reap its full nutritional benefits.
Try swapping out less healthy options like vegetable oil blends and canola oil with any of the avocado products on this list. Trust us, avocado oil will become your new go-to healthy oil for all of your cooking and baking needs.