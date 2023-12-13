10 Best Avocado Oils Of 2026, Taste-Tested By An RD
Avocado oil is a nutritious and versatile oil that's chock-full of heart-healthy fats and antioxidants—making it one of the healthiest cooking oils. Its buttery taste and high smoke point makes it a good choice for cooking methods like sautéing and baking.
But not all avocado oils are the same: A 2020 study1 found that most avocado oils in the United States are poor quality, rancid, or cut with soybean oil. Appetizing, eh?
To ensure you're only ingesting the highest quality avocado oils, we recommend using our vetted guide of the best avocado oils. Curated by a registered dietitian nutritionist—and taste-tested by our editors—this list unveils our healthiest avocado oils for baking, sautéing, drizzling, and more.
- Best overall: Primal Kitchen Pure Avocado Oil
- Best for high-heat cooking: Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado Oil
- Best budget: Thrive Market Avocado Oil
- Best unrefined: Bella Vado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
- Best for salads: Olivado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
- Best spray: Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Sprays
- Best for baking: La Tourangelle Avocado Oil
- Best vegetable oil sub: Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil
- Best for skin: NOW Solutions Avocado Oil
- Most sustainable: Westbourne Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
Our picks for the best avocado oils:
- Image by mbg Creative
Primal Kitchen Pure Avocado Oil
- Price
- $15.99-$17.99
- Size
- 16.9 oz and 23.6 oz
- Smoke point
- 482℉ (unrefined)520℉ (refined)
- Avocado flavor
- Medium
We love that Primal Kitchen's Avocado Oil has a neutral taste, which makes it a great choice for almost any cooking method. Plus, it’s relatively affordable and widely available in most grocery stores.
Our favorite part of this olive oil is that it's been centrifuge extracted2 a.k.a. separated by centrifugal or pressure forces. This method is much safer than traditional solvent extraction, which uses chemicals like hexane to separate the oil from the avocado fruit.
Made with avocados sourced from Mexico, this oil is Non-GMO project verified, Certified Paleo, and Whole30-approved. It lasts up to 18 months unopened and should be used within six months of opening.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Available in most stores
- Affordable
- Centrifuge extracted
- Non-GMO
- Available in two sizes
- Not organic
- The company doesn’t share much information about sourcing
100% Pure Avocado Oil by Chosen Foods
- Price
- $23.99
- Size
- 8.4 oz
- Smoke point
- Up to 500℉
- Avocado flavor
- Mild
For higher-heat cooking methods like stir-frying, we can't recommend Chosen Foods 100% Pure Avocado oil enough. Not only was this olive oil one of the few to pass the aforementioned 20202 study, but it's also one of our go-to recommendations at mindbodygreen.
We like that Chosen Foods uses natural clay and steam vaporization to refine the olive oil, which filters out impurities without the need for harmful chemicals. The end result is a mild-tasting oil with a high smoke point that's ideal for any stovetop cooking action.
Similar to Primal Kitchen, this olive oil is not organic—however it's Verified Non-GMO and certified Glyphosate Residue Free (a widely used toxic pesticide).
Our testers love using this avocado oil for stir-frying and pan-roasting produce; the mild taste doesn't overwhelm the natural flavors of vegetables.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- High smoke point
- Affordable
- Refined
- Not organic
- Image by Thrive Market
Thrive Market Avocado Oil
- Price
- $8.24
- Size
- 16.9 oz
- Smoke point
- Up to 500℉
- Avocado flavor
- Medium
An affordable price point often equates to low-quality, but Thrive Market is an exception. The membership-based online grocery store specializes in natural and organic foods, so it can offer beloved health brands for less.
As a dietitian, my love for Thrive Market runs deep. It’s my go-to for pantry staples like nuts, seeds, beans, and oils—including avocado oil. I love the taste of Thrive Market avocado oil (and I'm also a fan of their Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil); it's relatively neutral and doesn't overpower you dish.
This oil's lighter flavor comes from the mechanical extraction process, which is done on ripe avocados ethically sourced from Mexico. The end result is a Whole 30- and keto-approved oil that I love using for everything from roasting to baking.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Affordable
- Made with ethically-sourced avocados from Mexico
- Nuetral flavor
- Bulk discount
- Not organic
- Membership required
Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil by Bella Vado
- Price
- $20
- Size
- 8.5 oz
- Somoke Point
- 482℉ (unrefined)
- Avocado flavor
- Strong/medium
While you need a refined oil with a high smoke point for cooking, a cold-processed and unrefined oil is the healthier choice for other uses. I'm a personal fan of Bella Vado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil; its one of the highest-quality olive oils that I've found on the market.
The avocados used in Bella Vado Avocado Oil are grown on the company’s family avocado grove in Valley Center California and pressed at peak ripeness. The company uses cold-pressing extraction methods and never exposes the oil to temperatures over 100°F.
After pressing the fruit, the avocado pits and skins are repurposed for agricultural uses, which makes their oil a more sustainable choice. Bella Vida Avocado Oil is considered Extra Virgin because the company only presses its avocado oil once and uses cold extraction methods to remove the oil from the avocado—resulting in a deep green hue.
I mostly use Bella Vado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil for making salad dressing or drizzling on grain dishes, where the rich, buttery taste can really shine through.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Certified organic
- Cold-pressed
- Unrefined
- Unfiltered
- A bit pricey
- Hard to find in stores
- Image by Olivado
Olivado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
- Price
- $15.99
- Size
- 8 oz
- Smoke Point
- 482℉ (unrefined)
- Avocado flavor:
- Mild
Olivado Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is one of the best-tasting avocado oils I’ve tried in my kitchen. It has a smooth and delicate taste that really pops, so I like to drizzle the oil on finished dishes.
I love that the company purchases its Fuerte avocados—which have a sweeter taste than the popular Haas avocado—directly from small, biodiverse farms in Kenya that are certified organic by EcoCert IMO. The company also works to better the lives of avocado farmers by guaranteeing a regular income and teaching the farmers organic farming techniques to help provide a market for their crops.
The extraction process is just as impressive as the sourcing; the oil undergoes cold-pressed extraction to preserve the nutrition, flavor, and color. (I swear you can taste the difference!)
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Certified organic
- Sustainable
- Hard to find in stores but can be purchased online
Avocado Oil Sprays by Chosen Foods
- Price
- $10.99
- Size
- 4.7 oz
- Smoke point
- Up to 500℉
- Avocado flavor
- Mild
Nonstick oil sprays are a staple in many people’s kitchens. However, these cooking sprays are highly refined and contain ingredients like propellants and foaming agents that we recommend keeping out of your diet.
If you’re a fan of the convenience of cooking sprays but want a healthier option, Chosen Foods Avocado Oils Sprays might just become your new kitchen BFF. They’re made with 100% avocado oil and don't contain propellants or emulsifiers. Plus, the spray is available in a variety of flavors, including Italian Herb, Garlic, and Gingerbread.
We've found the sweeter flavors are perfect for adding flavor to pancakes, while the savory sprays can be used to sauté veggies and proteins. Ultimately this is one of the healthiest cooking sprays you'll find on the market.
And yes, Chosen Foods Avocado Oils Sprays are made with refined avocado oil, so they're safe for high-heat cooking.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Available in a variety of flavors
- Convenient spray bottle
- Not organic
- Some reviews mention that the can leaks and doesn’t spray well
- Image by mbg Creative
Avocado Oil by La Tourangelle
- Size
- 16.9 oz
- Smoke point
- 482℉ (blend)
- Avocado flavor
- Mild
- Level of refining
- Medium
If you’re a fan of baking, avocado oil is a smart ingredient to keep in your kitchen as it can be a healthier stand-in for more processed oils like canola and soybean oil. La Tourangelle Avocado Oil uses a blend of refined and virgin avocado oils in order to retain the natural antioxidants found in avocado oil, like vitamin E, while maintaining a mild taste and smoke point suitable for medium-high heat cooking methods, like baking.
La Tourangelle Avocado oil is Verified Non-GMO and Certified Gluten-Free. However, the company doesn’t share information on its sourcing or sustainability practices, which is a negative for us.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- BPA-free metal packaging
- Mild flavor perfect for baking
- Affordable
- Not organic
- Doesn’t share information on sourcing or sustainability practices
- Image by Georgetown Olive Oil
Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil
- Price
- $19.95-$26.95
- Size
- 25.4 oz and 32 oz
- Smoke Point
- 482℉ (unrefined)
- Avocado flavor
- Mild
Vegetable oils, like canola oil and cooking oil blends, are a staple in many kitchens. Even though occasionally consuming vegetable oils isn’t a big deal, consuming highly-refined vegetable oils and foods made with them too often may negatively impact health.
Most health experts suggest swapping vegetable oils with healthier fats, like avocado oil. Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil is available in large sizes, which makes it a smart choice for people who cook for large groups and tend to go through oil quickly. Its mild taste won’t overpower dishes like baked goods, making it an excellent sub for vegetable oils.
Unlike most vegetable oils, Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil is made using cold-pressing extraction methods, which preserves the nutritional quality of the oil. Try using Georgetown Olive Oil Co. Avocado Oil in place of vegetable oil in recipes like sautés, breads, and cakes.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Comes in multiple bulk sizes
- Mild taste
- Affordable
- Not organic
- The company doesn’t share much information about sourcing
- Image by NOW Solutions
NOW Solutions Avocado Oil
- Price
- $6.99-$17.99
- Size
- 4 oz16 oz
- Smoke Point
- N/A
- Avocado flavor
- N/A
I love using natural oils to moisturize my skin. My go-to is coconut oil, but I’ve also had success with avocado oil. Although there’s not a lot of research investigating the effects of the topical use of avocado oil on skin health, studies3 suggest avocado oil may help moisturize the skin and promote increased collagen synthesis. Collagen provides structural support to tissues and helps keep your skin looking young and healthy.
NOW Solutions Avocado Oil is an affordable option for those looking for an effective and natural skin moisturizer to add to their beauty routine. It can also be used as a soothing and non-greasy massage oil and as a DIY hair mask to keep your locks strong and shiny.
NOW Solutions Avocado Oil is certified Cruelty-Free and Vegan and is free from harmful chemicals like hexane, so it’s safe to use all over your bod.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Affordable
- Can be used as a moisturizer and massage oil
- Not organic
- Image by mbg Creative
Westbourne Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
- Price
- $45
- Size
- 25.3 oz
- Smoke point:
- 482℉ (unrefined)
- Avocado flavor
- Strong/medium
Westbourne Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is the perfect choice for environmentally-conscious consumers. The oil is certified organic and is packed using fully compostable and recyclable materials.
Westbourne is also committed to sourcing sustainable ingredients and building relationships with their suppliers. Their Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil is grown and pressed at an organic avocado orchard in Mexico. Another bonus? The company is women-owned.
Westbourne recommends using their rich and buttery Organic Extra Virgin Avocado Oil as a finishing oil and drizzling it over salads, vegetables, and even yogurt.
Pros & cons
Pros & cons
- Zero-waste
- Carbon neutral
- Certified organic
- Unrefined
- Expensive
- Quality: We opted for oils produced using high-quality processing methods, like cold-pressing, and chose certified organic oils when possible.
- Sustainability: Here at mindbodygreen, we take sustainability seriously. We tried to include brands that use sustainable practices, like sourcing avocados directly from small, organic farms.
- Taste: You can rest assured that every avocado oil on this list has an excellent flavor. We taste-tested dozens of products to narrow down the best-tasting oils.
- Oil type: We understand that everyone has different needs when it comes to cooking oils. Although we prefer cold-pressed, unrefined oils, we included a few refined oils that are more suitable for higher-heat cooking methods like roasting.
Choosing the right oil
Avocado oil is a healthy cooking oil that can serve many purposes in the kitchen, so learning how to choose the right kind is important.
"Avocado oil is high in monounsaturated fats, including oleic acid, which are considered 'good' fats because they have been shown to reduce the risk of health conditions like heart disease," Abby K. Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN, tells mindbodygreen. "It's also high in vitamin E and anti-inflammatory compounds like carotenoids and polyphenols," she says.
But these beneficial compounds are negatively impacted by the refining process that most oils go through before they reach grocery store shelves. Plus, exposure to light and heat can cause the oil to break down, which can lead to nutrient loss and spoiling. So, how can you ensure you're picking out a quality product?
Here are some expert-approved tips to help you choose the best avocado oil for your needs:
Purchase avocado oil from reputable companies.
It's always best to buy avocado oils from companies that are transparent about their manufacturing and sourcing methods. It's also essential to purchase avocado oil from stores you trust.
Remember, avocado oil has a shelf life of around 210 days4 when stored at 77 degrees Fahrenheit. Steer clear of stores that have a low inventory turnover, and instead shop at stores that regularly restock products. If you purchase avocado oil and find that it smells "off," it's most likely gone rancid and is not safe to consume.
Choose oils in dark glass or metal containers.
Oils like avocado oil are susceptible to damage from exposure to heat and light. This is why health experts reach for avocado oil in opaque containers. "Look for avocado oil stored in dark glass bottles. The dark glass helps protect the oil from light damage," Desiree Nielsen, R.D., tells mindbodygreen.
Avocado oil stored in a metal container is a good choice too.
Opt for cold-pressed, organic oils when possible.
Although refined oils are more appropriate for high-heat cooking methods like pan-frying, the refinement process strips5 oils of important nutrients that contribute to their health benefits, like vitamin E. Unless you're specifically searching for an avocado oil with a very mild flavor that's suitable for temps over 482 degrees Fahrenheit, it's best to purchase unrefined, cold-pressed avocado oil.
mbg pov
Choose 100% avocado oil.
Get in the habit of reading the ingredient labels when shopping for any cooking oil, including avocado oil. Sometimes, companies mix avocado oil with other ingredients to create an oil blend. Although this may not be an issue for everyone, some people prefer to limit or avoid oils commonly used in blends, like safflower oil and soybean oil.
Another way to find high-quality avocado oils is to do your research online before shopping. This will help you find brands that align with your dietary and sustainability preferences. Ordering directly from companies online can also increase your chances of scoring freshly bottled avocado oil.
Avoiding fake avocado oil
When you're grocery shopping, the last thing you're probably worried about is counterfeit avocado oil. Unfortunately, fake avocado oil is a thing.
In a 2020 study6 conducted by food scientists at the University of California, Davis, the researchers found that over 82% of the 22 avocado oils tested were either rancid or mixed with other oils, like soybean oil. Shockingly, three of the tested samples were made of nearly 100% soybean oil, which is a highly refined oil commonly used in ultra-processed foods.
Fortunately, the study found that Chosen Foods Avocado Oil, one of mindbodygreen's top choices, was pure and unoxidized.
This information isn't meant to scare you away from using avocado oil, but it highlights the importance of purchasing avocado oil, and any oil for that matter, from reputable companies.
U.C. Davis recommends using the following tips to ensure you're purchasing 100% avocado oil that's fresh and safe for consumption:
- Return or toss avocado oil that smells stale, like play dough.
- If possible, purchase avocado oil that lists a harvest or production date so you know exactly how long it's sat on the shelf.
- Look for virgin avocado oil that's green in color with a grassy, buttery, mushroom-like taste.
- Unless you go through avocado oil quickly, stick to smaller containers so that you can use it up before it spoils.
FAQ
Is 100% avocado oil healthy?
Yes! 100% avocado oil is a healthy fat. It's rich in heart-protective monounsaturated fats and antioxidants like vitamin E.
Is avocado oil better for you than olive oil?
They are both healthy choices. Avocado oil is a newer oil, so it has less research backing its health benefits. On the other hand, decades of research findings have linked olive oil consumption to a number of health benefits, including a reduced risk of heart disease and certain cancers.
What's the best avocado oil for frying?
Frying usually takes place at temperatures between 325 degrees Fahrenheit and 400 degrees Fahrenheit, so both refined and unrefined avocado oils are safe to use for frying. Try a more neutral-tasting oil like Georgetown or Olivado for this purpose.
The takeaway
If avocado oil isn't a staple in your kitchen, it should be. This versatile oil has a high-smoke point and is a perfect choice for cooking methods like sautéing, baking, and roasting.
While avocado oil is a healthy choice, it's important to purchase high-quality products in order to reap its full nutritional benefits.
Try swapping out less healthy options like vegetable oil blends and canola oil with any of the avocado products on this list. Trust us, avocado oil will become your new go-to healthy oil for all of your cooking and baking needs.
6 Sources
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0956713520302449
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8364595/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5796020/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8145251/
- https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7662938/
- https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0956713520302449?via=ihub