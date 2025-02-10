The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD

Registered Dietitian

Michelle Shapiro, RD is an integrative/ functional Registered Dietitian in NYC who has helped over 1000+ clients reverse their anxiety, heal long-standing gut issues, and approach their weight in a loving way. Michelle has a virtual private practice where she helps clients work one on one towards these goals. She is the host of the Quiet the Diet podcast, where she helps listeners bridge the gap between body positivity and functional nutrition.