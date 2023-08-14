Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of life, unveils an insightful perspective on inflammation. It recognizes that chronic inflammation isn't a stand-alone issue but a symptom of underlying imbalances within the body.

According to Ayurveda, these imbalances primarily stem from the three doshas—vata, pitta, and kapha—the elemental forces that govern our physiological and psychological functions.

Chronic inflammation, often triggered by a frenzied lifestyle, poor dietary choices, and environmental toxins, is seen as a manifestation of aggravated pitta dosha. Pitta, associated with fire and heat, governs metabolic processes in the body. When in excess, it can lead to fiery disruptions, resulting in skin ailments, gastrointestinal issues, and inflammatory disorders.

Ayurveda's approach to treating inflammation delves deep into the root causes. It aims to bring harmony by pacifying the aggravated doshas and restoring balance through personalized remedies.

Ayurveda teaches that agni, our digestive fire, is vital for health. Balanced agni enables proper digestion, nutrient assimilation, sustained energy, healthy aging, and homeostasis. It prevents the accumulation of ama, toxins that breed disease.

We can check our digestive capacity by observing how we feel before, during, and after eating. Keeping agni vibrant reduces ama so health can flourish.