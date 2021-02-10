ACV can help give your immune system a boost by supporting your microbiome, according to Taz Bhatia, M.D., a board-certified integrative medicine physician and wellness expert. That’s because raw, unfiltered ACV contains a mixture of yeast, bacteria, and enzymes (called “the mother”) that make it a pretty potent probiotic (say that three times fast).

“Sixty to 80% of our immune system is in our gut and is known as the gut-associated lymphoid tissue (GALT)," registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., C.D.N. previously told mbg. That means that more than half of your immune system relies on a healthy gut, so keeping your gut microbiome balanced with probiotic foods and drinks, like ACV, is especially important for fighting off colds.

While there haven’t been any studies that directly connect apple cider vinegar with immunity specifically, research published in Synthetic and Systems Microbiology in 2018 stated that probiotics, in general, are effective for fighting off colds and flu-like respiratory infections because they nourish the immune system.