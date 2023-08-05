I’m always stressing that we all age differently. What works for one person, may not be a solution for another. And how we age comes down to many factors, including lifestyle, skin care habits, environments, and genetics. In addition the aesthetics of aging isn’t just about dark spots, wrinkles, and the appearance of the skin. How we look as we age is a complex interaction between many facets of our face, from bone and fat loss to changes in muscles and fascia.

Understanding the complicated nature of aging is beneficial because it illuminates why there’s no prescriptive answer to “How do I take care of myself as I get older?” But I also understand that it’s not the most helpful. Lots of folks are searching for simple skin care solutions that easily fit into already busy lives.