Our bodies are meant to move. Our bodies are not meant to be in a static position for long periods of time. With a lack of movement and stimulus load on our muscles and joints, over time our musculoskeletal and neuromuscular systems become deconditioned. That means our muscles become weaker, joints become stiffer, and reflexes for balance slow down, and these are some contributing factors that may result in musculoskeletal pain.

What often gets patients in trouble is when they try to move and load their muscles and joints out of their (limited) everyday capacity. These are patients that take up a sport they haven’t played in months or years, or who are weekend warriors who overdo it at the gym. It can also happen to elderly patients when doing activities like cleaning their homes or moving furniture.

While this sounds daunting, the good news is that it’s easy to reincorporate movement into our days, and ones that specifically address motions that tend not to happen when sitting at our desks for long periods of time. In fact, according to one randomized control trial, “regular active breaks or postural shifts may prevent the onset of low back and neck pain1 in at-risk office workers.”