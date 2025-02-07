There are a lot of benefits to our modern world, but endocrine-disrupting chemicals1 (EDCs) aren't one of them. Unfortunately, these chemicals are everywhere, and there's no question that they're bad news for fertility2 , hormone function3 , and overall health4 . But there is an upside. Cleansing your home environment of these chemicals is easier than you think, and simple swaps can go a long way in minimizing your exposure to EDCs.