First, there are a lot of differing opinions in the space. Depending on who you ask, you'll get a vast range of stances that goes from "synthetic is always safer for the environment and health" to "essential oils or bust." And these differing viewpoints often come from the best of places but are often at odds with each other—thus making seeing eye-to-eye challenging. For example, those who lean heavily into the camp of synthetic may argue that it's the option that is kinder to the environment, while those who lean on naturals argue that many synthetic fragrances contain ingredients that are potentially harmful to health.

The second is that fragrance ingredient lists are long (like could be dozens of ingredients in a single scent) and don't need to be disclosed on the label thanks to trade secret laws. And because of the veiled ingredient lists, consumers have a hard time trusting what's in the final product. And the lack of transparency has spiraled into a demonization of the word "fragrance" itself. We should note that this is getting vastly better: Many brands and retailers have started disclosing what's in their fragrances due to growing consumer demand.

Third is that fragrance notes are volatile molecules—no matter whether you are using natural or synthetic—and therefore can be irritating to the skin, with some being potential allergens. So some people suggest skipping fragrance altogether.

OK, so that's (some of) the groundwork. Now, what options should you go with? Let's lay out the pros and cons.