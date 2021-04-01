While you can absolutely buy a premade linen spray, you'll want to be mindful of its ingredients.

Scented sprays can bring potentially harmful compounds like benzene, formaldehyde, toluene, m,p-xylene, and phthalates into your home, so if you are going with store-bought, read labels carefully and look for phthalate-free blends made with short and discernable ingredient lists.

Making your own blend is a good way to ensure you're avoiding the nasties and not accidentally spraying your home up and down with something that could disrupt hormones or aggravate allergies.

DIY sprays are also cheap, easy to make, low-waste (you'll save on plastic packaging by using reusable glass bottles), and endlessly customizable.