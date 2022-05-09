When shopping for one, the first step is to look at the fragrance ingredients (typically essential oils). Of course, avoid any notes that cause you irritation—for example some love florals, while others find them too pungent. From there, you can check out the other ingredients used; these are things like emulsifiers and preservatives. There are many good options on the market, like sodium benzoate, citric acid, and potassium sorbate for preservatives and Polyglyceryl-10 Laurate and Polyglyceryl-10 Oleate for emulsifiers. (Don't let the long names scare you!) Finally, many brands also list out the essential oil compounds, per new regulations in some states; these are things like linalool and benzyl alcohol.