6 Habits To Give Up If You Want To Sleep Better This Year

What to do instead: To keep your internal clock running on time, aim to get plenty of light during the day and darkness at night. Get outside or sit in front of a sunlamp first thing in the morning to send a wake-up signal to your body and limit your exposure to bright lights at night when possible. Splitting your home's lighting into bright "daytime lights" and dark, warm, dimmable "nighttime lights" is one way to do so that Steven Lockley, Ph.D., a neuroscientist at Brigham & Women's Hospital and associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, recommends.