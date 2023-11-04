When you think of blood sugar (aka glucose) levels, does your mind jump straight to how much sugar you eat? If so, that’s completely fair. Your carb intake does play a significant role in your blood sugar levels. Carbs (no matter if it’s fruit, grains, or candy) are eventually broken down and metabolized into glucose. Eating a lot of carbs, especially foods with added sugar and no fiber, floods the bloodstream with glucose and can cause a dramatic increase in blood sugar.

But it’s not the only thing that impacts your glucose levels. Other habits that have nothing to do with who or how much you eat also influence how your body regulates its sugar.

So if you’ve recently had bloodwork done or are using a continuous glucose monitor and notice higher than desirable glucose levels, or if you’ve been feeling a bit haywire energy-wise, it may be because of one (or more) of these four sneaky culprits.