Let's talk about too heavy first, because it's the one you can see. You've probably watched someone do bicep curls where their whole torso is swinging back and forth, using momentum to haul the weight up rather than their actual biceps. It looks like effort—it is effort, but it's not training. When you sacrifice form to move a heavier load, you're recruiting other muscles, reducing the strain on the one you're targeting, and you're dramatically increasing your injury risk in the process.