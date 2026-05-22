The 4 Most Common Strength Training Mistakes Women Make
Starting at the gym is always a little humbling, no matter how long you’ve been going. One minute you’re trying to confidently adjust a machine you’ve never used before, the next you’re pretending to stretch because someone is waiting for the bench you accidentally claimed without realizing it. But just showing up when you’re new, when everything feels unfamiliar and slightly intimidating, is already a win.
The frustrating part is that a lot of beginners are putting in effort, but still not seeing the results they expected. Some of the habits that feel completely harmless, or even logical, are working against you. You're putting in the time, you're sweating, you're sore the next day, and yet... the progress stalls.
The majority of the time, it's not a motivation problem. It's usually a few small, fixable mistakes that compound over time. Here are four of the most common ones, and what to do instead.
Mistake #1: Wearing your running shoes to lift
Yes, start with what you have. Use the gear you own. Don't let perfection be the enemy of getting started, except for this one thing. Because your cushy, cloud-like running shoes? They might be the sneakiest saboteur in your gym bag.
Running shoes are engineered for forward movement and impact absorption. That thick, squishy midsole that feels so good on pavement? It limits your proprioception, your foot's ability to sense and communicate with the ground beneath it. When you're lifting, that feedback loop matters enormously. Your foot is the foundation of your entire movement pattern, and if it can't feel what's happening, your body starts compensating.
Those compensations rarely stay isolated to your feet. When your arches collapse or your footing feels unstable, your body starts adjusting automatically, and that compensation moves upward. Your knees may cave slightly during squats, your hips may shift unevenly, and your lower back can end up absorbing stress.
Sometimes what feels like a “bad knee” during workouts is actually starting lower down at the foot and ankle. You might notice one side of your body working harder than the other or feel off-balance during lifts without realizing your shoes are part of the problem. When your foundation isn’t stable, the rest of the body has to work overtime to create it.
For lifting, you ideally want a flat, firm sole—a zero-drop shoe, a dedicated weightlifting shoe, or even bare feet if your gym permits it. The goal is stability and ground contact, not cushion. I went down a full rabbit hole on this during my 30-day foot health experiment, where I started paying closer attention to foot strength, toe mobility, and footwear in general. I also wrote a deeper guide on weightlifting shoes for anyone who wants the full breakdown.
Mistake #2: Skipping the warm-up & cool-down
Okay, so you've talked yourself into going to the gym, you've changed clothes, you've driven there. The last thing you want to do is spend ten minutes on what feels like busywork before you even get to the actual workout. So you walk in, grab some dumbbells, and get after it.
Totally understandable. Also… a mistake.
Warming up isn't just about raising your heart rate; it's about waking up the right muscles so they're primed to do their job. When you skip it, your body defaults to its strongest, most dominant muscle groups to pick up the slack.
Take squats, for example. Many people think they’re training their glutes, but without proper activation and mobility beforehand, their quads end up doing most of the work instead. Your body will always find a way to complete the movement. The problem is that it often chooses the path of least resistance rather than the muscles you actually intended to train.
It also plays a major role in injury prevention. Going straight into heavy or demanding movements with stiff joints and cold muscles is a great way to tweak something unnecessarily, especially when still learning movement patterns and form.
A good warm-up doesn't need to be long or complicated. Five to ten minutes of targeted activation work (think glute bridges, banded walks, leg swings, shoulder circles, whatever corresponds to what you're training that day) is enough to get started.
The cool-down is typically even more of an oversight, but is just as crucial. Exercise is a form of stress on the body—good stress, but stress nonetheless. During a workout, your sympathetic nervous system (your "fight or flight" system) is running the show. Your cortisol is elevated, your heart rate is up, your body is in high-alert mode. If you just... stop, grab your bag, and head to your car, your body doesn't get the memo that the threat is over.
Taking even five minutes to walk, stretch, and breathe deeply at the end of a session signals your nervous system to shift into recovery mode. It helps bring cortisol back down, reduces next-day stiffness and soreness, and gives your muscles a better environment to actually recover and rebuild. Skipping the cool-down doesn't just affect today; it affects tomorrow's workout too.
RELATED READ: Ready To Improve Your Body Composition? This Can Help
Mistake #3: Having no plan
Have you ever walked into the gym, done 10 squats, wandered over to the hip extension machine for a few reps, circled back for some lunges, tossed in some tricep extensions because why not, and then called it a day? Because I know I have. This is extremely common, especially in the beginning when everything feels unfamiliar, and you're just trying to do something.
The problem is that "doing something" isn't the same as training. Without structure, without a plan, without a clear intention behind each exercise, you're essentially spinning your wheels. You might be tired at the end. You might be sweaty. You might even be sore. But soreness isn't progress; it's just soreness.
What actually drives results is something called progressive overload: the principle of gradually, consistently increasing the demand you place on your body over time. More weight. More reps. Less rest. Better form. Your body is remarkably good at adapting, but that also means once it adapts to a given level of effort, it stops changing. You have to keep raising the bar, literally or figuratively.
When asked what the most common mistakes women make, Ashley Damaj, BCBA, MSW, CN, CPT, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst, Cornell-trained nutritionist, and certified personal trainer, puts "not working to failure" near the top of her list. People rush through workouts, fly from one exercise to the next, barely rest between sets, and never actually challenge the muscle enough to create change. As she puts it, many women are “moving through movement execution and rest times too quickly,” which can cause a plateau in progress even when they’re technically being consistent.
And, this happens because a lot of people think the goal is simply to get through the workout. But strength training works best when you slow down enough to actually train the muscle, controlling the movement, resting properly between sets, and pushing close enough to failure that your body has a reason to adapt.
A plan doesn't have to be complicated. Even a basic full-body routine done three times a week, with a focus on a handful of compound movements and a clear intention to progress each week, will outperform a month of random gym wandering. If you're not sure where to start, that's what trainers, quality fitness apps, and evidence-based programs are for. I’ve even used AI to help structure my workouts for the week and found it super helpful.
Mistake #4: Using the wrong weights
There are basically two directions beginners tend to go with weights, but both lead to the same place: no progress. And choosing the right weight isn't separate from having a plan or understanding progressive overload. They're the same concept in practice. The plan tells you what to do; the right weight ensures those exercises are actually doing something.
Let's talk about too heavy first, because it's the one you can see. You've probably watched someone do bicep curls where their whole torso is swinging back and forth, using momentum to haul the weight up rather than their actual biceps. It looks like effort—it is effort, but it's not training. When you sacrifice form to move a heavier load, you're recruiting other muscles, reducing the strain on the one you're targeting, and you're dramatically increasing your injury risk in the process.
The cure for ego lifting is simple in theory, harder in practice: slow down. Focus on the eccentric, or lowering, phase of every movement. That's where a significant amount of muscle growth and strength development happens, and it's the phase most people rush through carelessly. Lower the weight in three to four counts. If you can't do that with control, the weight is too heavy.
But too light is just as much of a trap, and it's the more common mistake among women in the gym. There's a persistent myth that light weights with high reps will "tone" you without "bulking you up," and it has sent countless women through years of ineffective workouts. Shannon Ritchey, P.T., DPT, a physical therapist, fitness trainer, and founder of Evlo Fitness, has seen this in her practice and echoes Damaj on this point.
"One of the biggest mistakes is not actually training close enough to failure," she says. "Many women do '3 sets of 10,' but realistically could have done 15 or more reps with that weight. If the muscle isn't being challenged enough, you're probably not giving your body a strong enough reason to adapt beyond those initial beginner gains."
She also addresses that just because a workout felt intense doesn’t automatically mean the muscle was challenged effectively. "Feeling shaky, sweaty, out of breath, or experiencing muscle burn does not necessarily mean you're stimulating muscle growth," Ritchey explains.
"Muscle growth is driven by recruiting high-threshold muscle fibers, which happens when you train sufficiently close to failure." You can be out of breath and still be under-challenging the muscle. The two things are not the same.
The good news is that building strength doesn’t require lifting the heaviest dumbbell in the gym. “Muscle and strength can be built with both lighter and heavier loads,” Ritchey says, “as long as you’re training near failure somewhere within roughly a 4–30 rep range.” What matters isn't the number on the dumbbell; it’s whether the muscle is being challenged enough to adapt.
The takeaway
The gym doesn't have to be as complicated as it often feels in the beginning. Swap the running shoes for something flat and stable. Take the ten minutes to warm up and cool down. Show up with a plan, even a simple one. And find the weight that challenges you without sacrificing your form.
These are small shifts that, when put together, change everything. You don't need more hours in the gym or a harder program; you just need the right foundation. And now you have it. Go use it.