How Women Can Prevent Injury While Weightlifting In Their 40s & Beyond

Let's say it's leg day and you're going to be squatting with weights. Irrespective of the kind of squat or the machine you might be using, you want to prime the body for the squatting motion. What better way to prepare your body for squats than…well…with squats? Body-weight squats, Smith machine squats (with no weight), or back squats with a barbell with no plates on it are excellent choices for a warm-up if weighted squats are on the menu.