I Spent 30 Days Strengthening My Feet — And It Changed How My Whole Body Moves
Biceps, quads, abs, glutes (and yes, extra emphasis on the glutes)—these are the muscles that take up the majority of our mental real estate. We track them, obsess over them, build entire training blocks around them.
But what about your flexor digitorum brevis? Your quadratus plantae? Your plantar interossei?
Okay, I'm being slightly facetious. But it is true that we almost never think about the muscles of our feet. There are 29 of them, small and intricate and working constantly underneath us, and for most of us, they're a complete afterthought. We ice our hamstrings, foam roll our IT bands, and spend entire sessions dedicated to shoulder mobility. And then we slide on a pair of narrow-toed sneakers and call it a day.
That started to feel like a glaring blind spot to me.
Your feet are running the show
Your feet are the first point of contact between your body and the world. Every step you take is a neurological and muscular feedback loop; your brain is constantly communicating with the thousands of mechanoreceptors on the soles of your feet, processing where you are in space, how to distribute load, and how to keep you upright. It's happening automatically, all day long. It's easy to take for granted.
What's less easy to ignore is what happens when that system starts to break down.
Dysfunction in the foot doesn't stay in the foot. It travels upward through the ankle, into the knee, up to the hip, and eventually into the spine. What starts as a tight, underused arch can contribute to compensation patterns that show up as knee pain, hip instability, or chronic lower back tightness.
The longevity connection
Courtney Conley, M.D., a chiropractic physician and one of the leading experts in foot and gait mechanics, echoes these same points. She explains that declining foot strength correlates with reduced gait speed, increased fall risk, and a loss of independence as we age. These aren't just orthopedic concerns. These are real, measurable outcomes that start accumulating long before most people think to pay attention.
What both the research and longevity experts have made clear is that foot function is a predictor of how well we move through life over time. And I decided I wasn't going to wait until there was a problem to start paying attention.
Making foot health a priority
So I ran an experiment on myself. Nothing extreme or highly regimented, just a month of deliberately integrating foot awareness into my daily life and seeing what I noticed. Here's what that looked like.
Toe spacers became my thing
I started using them in the evenings, usually while lying on the couch watching TV. And wow, the first few times, they were uncomfortable. Not painful, but just a very unfamiliar feeling, especially after years of sports and long-distance running.
Around that same time, I saw an Instagram video showing the feet of a few elite athletes, and it was a little alarming. Their toes were visibly compressed and crowded from years of high-impact training and narrow footwear. And although I’m not an elite athlete, I do not want my feet looking like that in a couple of decades.
So I started leaning into the spacers, especially after pickleball (high lateral movement, a lot of foot compression) or after a long walk. Within a couple of weeks, I started actually looking forward to putting them on.
I started doing foot-specific strength work
This sounds more intense than it is. Mostly it looked like slow calf raises with an eccentric focus (the lowering phase is where the real work happens), short-foot exercises, some very humbling attempts at independent toe movement, and barefoot balance drills.
I could do most of these at my standing desk while working, which meant there was essentially no barrier to doing them. What surprised me was how hard some of it was, especially the toe isolation work. These are muscles I had never trained, and I could tell.
I gave up the house slippers
I do love a good slipper, so this was not a sacrifice I made lightly. But the goal was to give my feet more time to engage directly with the ground—to activate those intrinsic muscles instead of letting them idle inside (my very cute) cushioned mule.
Living in a city means I'm almost never barefoot outside of the occasional yoga class, so increasing barefoot time at home was one of the more accessible changes I could make. I also started training in socks at the gym, particularly for single-leg work and squats.
I did a footwear audit
I then took a close look at the shoes I was wearing every day. Not the occasional heels or one-off outfits, but the shoes I actually lived in—my walking shoes, my training shoes, the ones I wore for hours at a time. I started paying attention to the shape of the toe box, the amount of cushioning, and the overall structure. And what stood out most was how much modern footwear prioritizes comfort in a way that can reduce function.
Conley explains that highly cushioned running shoes dampen the sensory input from the mechanoreceptors in your feet, reducing proprioception and creating a less stable platform. Your brain gets less information about where your body is in space.
Under load (like during a squat, a lunge, a lateral cut on the pickleball court), that reduced clarity creates micro-instabilities that travel upward through the ankle, knee, hip, and spine. Over years and decades, that accumulates. I'd written about this at length in a piece for Well-Being Forecast on the rise of training shoes; you can read a much deeper dive into the biomechanics there, so I knew what I was looking for.
With that in mind, I decided to experiment with a few different types of shoes.
The first pair I tried was the Astral TR1 Sensi HT. I didn't realize how narrow my other shoes were until I put these on. The wide toe box sounds like a small thing until your toes have actual room to splay, and then you wonder how you've been walking around in the other shoes for so long.
They're zero-drop, made with natural fibers, and designed to maximize ground feel without completely removing support. I started using them for walks, errands, and lighter training days. A word of caution: if you've spent years in heavily cushioned shoes, don't go straight to zero-drop everything overnight. I transitioned gradually, adding more time in these week-by-week, which let my feet actually adapt.
The second was while on earth's move trainer, which I wore on days I was more active. This shoe features a wider toe box—which, after spending time in the Astrals, I now notice immediately—and a 6mm heel-to-toe drop, so it's not fully zero-drop but still pretty minimal. There's slightly more cushion here than the Astrals, which I actually appreciated on higher-impact days. And even though it is designed more for gym and training use, I ended up reaching for them not only on workout days but on plenty of walks, too.
Together, they covered almost everything I needed: the Astrals for lower-impact days and the Move Trainer for workouts and longer walks. What I didn't expect was how quickly going back to my old shoes would feel like a downgrade. I was suddenly very aware of how much sensation I'd been missing and just how squished my toes had been.
My top picks
Astral
Astral TR1 Sensi HT
while on earth
while on earth's women's move trainer
So, what changes did I see?
After a month of paying attention to my feet in a way I never really had before, the changes weren’t dramatic, but they were surprisingly noticeable. I felt more stable during single-leg exercises, especially things like split squats or RDLs, where balance matters more than you realize. I also noticed less foot fatigue after long walks, runs, or pickleball sessions. And during heavy lifts at the gym, I felt stronger, in more control, and connected to the ground
But the biggest shift was awareness. I became much more conscious of how I was standing, how I distributed my weight, and how much my shoes played a role. I felt more grounded, more connected to how I was moving, and quicker to adjust when something felt off.
What I'd recommend
You don't need a month-long experiment to start. Here's what I'd suggest:
- Start with two to three minutes of toe mobility in the morning or after activity. Spread your toes wide, try to move them independently, and do a few slow calf raises. It doesn’t need to be its own separate routine. If anything, it’s easier to make it stick when you layer it into something you’re already doing. Try it while you’re checking emails, waiting for your coffee to brew, or getting your morning sunlight. Check out these foot workouts you should be doing for longevity.
- Add toe spacers to your post-activity wind-down. If I could guess, pretty much all of us spend some amount of time on the couch in the evenings, whether that's reading a book or watching a show. This is a perfect time to slip on those toe spacers.
- Go barefoot at home intentionally. Not just when you happen to forget your slippers, but on purpose. Let your feet engage with the floor.
- Swap out just one pair of shoes for something that’s a little more supportive of your foot health. Maybe that means a wider toe box so your toes can actually spread, or a lower heel-to-toe drop so your foot can sit more naturally. You don’t have to change your entire closet. Just pay attention to the pair you wear the most and start there.
- Add calf raises to whatever you're already doing. Slow on the way down. Single-leg when you're ready. These are one of the most underrated longevity exercises out there, and the barrier to doing them is basically zero.
The takeaway
We spend so much energy chasing the visible—the muscles we can see in the mirror, the aesthetics, the numbers on the bar. Which isn't wrong. But the foundation underneath all of it is 29 small muscles, 26 bones, and a feedback system that's been largely ignored.
Every athletic goal you have, every longevity target, every trail you want to hike or basketball game you want to play—it starts with what's underneath you. Because the foundation, quite literally, is underfoot.