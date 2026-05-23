The second was while on earth's move trainer, which I wore on days I was more active. This shoe features a wider toe box—which, after spending time in the Astrals, I now notice immediately—and a 6mm heel-to-toe drop, so it's not fully zero-drop but still pretty minimal. There's slightly more cushion here than the Astrals, which I actually appreciated on higher-impact days. And even though it is designed more for gym and training use, I ended up reaching for them not only on workout days but on plenty of walks, too.