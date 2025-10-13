This Much Walking A Day Could Protect You From Chronic Back Pain
If you’ve ever struggled with back pain, you know how much it can shape your daily life. From how you sit to how you sleep to how easily you move through your day, even mild discomfort in the lower back can feel exhausting over time.
What’s more, chronic low back pain is one of the leading causes of disability worldwide1, and it doesn’t just affect older adults. People of all ages are spending more time sedentary, which means more stiffness, less mobility, and a higher risk of long-term pain.
But new research suggests that the solution may be simpler than you think2. A large population-based study found that walking for just over 100 minutes a day could reduce your risk of chronic low back pain by nearly a quarter.
Walking & back pain risk
Researchers drew data from one of the largest ongoing health surveys in the world. More than 11,000 adults aged 20 and older were included. None had chronic back pain when the study began.
Participants wore accelerometers, devices that track movement, so researchers could objectively measure both the volume (minutes per day) and intensity (how brisk the walking was) of their daily steps.
Over about four years, participants were followed up to see who developed chronic low back pain, defined as pain lasting at least three months in the previous year.
What they found: 100 minutes is a key threshold
Here’s what they found:
- People who walked 101 to 124 minutes per day had a 23% lower risk of developing chronic low back pain compared to those walking less than 78 minutes a day.
- Those who walked 125 minutes or more per day also saw a similar benefit (about a 24% lower risk).
- Walking intensity did help, but volume mattered more. In other words, simply walking longer throughout the day had the biggest impact.
The researchers concluded that adding more total walking time into your day may be one of the most effective (and practical) ways to protect your spine.
How to make walking work for you
The beauty of this study is how doable it feels. Here’s how to apply the findings to your own life:
- Aim for at least 100 minutes a day: That’s just under two hours, but it doesn’t have to be all at once. A 30-minute walk in the morning, a 20-minute stroll at lunch, and a few 10–15 minute bouts during errands or phone calls can get you there.
- Focus on consistency, not speed: Brisk walking has additional cardiovascular benefits, but for back health, the research shows that volume is the bigger driver.
- Sneak in steps everywhere: Park a little farther away, take the stairs when you can, or walk while listening to a podcast or catching up with a friend.
- Use movement as a reset: Long hours of sitting can strain the lower back. Think of short walks as built-in “resets” for your posture and spine.
The takeaway
Back pain can feel inevitable in our screen-heavy, sedentary world, but this research offers an empowering perspective. Walking isn’t just a way to stretch your legs or get fresh air. When you build it into your routine consistently, it may actually protect you from one of the most common and costly health issues worldwide.