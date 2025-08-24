Here's What Happened When I Walked 20,000 Steps Every Day For 2 Weeks

It took me about four hours to walk all 20,000 steps each day. Granted, I walked at a pretty leisurely pace to allow my mind to wander, stop and take photos of August flowers, grab coffee, and stroll through museums. On the weekends, I spent entire days strolling with my boyfriend, exploring lakeside parks and the county fair. Walking became my lifestyle and chief hobby—and I'm lucky to live in a place that allowed me to do so much of it.