Integrative Health

3 Dementia-Preventing Habits You Can Start Doing Today

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
December 16, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Portrait of pensive senior woman looking towards window at home
Image by Valentina Barreto / Stocksy
December 16, 2024

Dementia is growing in prevalence worldwide: Approximately 24 million dementia cases1 exist globally and are expected to increase by three million this year alone. As such, people are wondering how to protect their brains from cognitive decline and doing what they can to prevent dementia.

While certain lifestyle habits (such as eating a healthy diet, regular movement, and getting deep, restful sleep) are obvious choices in helping to promote brain longevity, we've discovered some surprising and impressively effective dementia-preventing strategies: 

1.

Take citicoline

Citicoline is a well-studied neuronutrient commonly found in memory supplements. It's been shown to improve cognitive impairment in several clinical studies, as well as enhance both memory and behavior in patients with chronic cerebral disorders (like dementia and Alzheimer's disease) and cognitive deficits linked to cerebrovascular disorders. 

In addition to its effect on cognitive impairment, citicoline helps promote healthy brain activity by supporting mitochondrial health, increasing ATP in the brain, and modulating healthy neurotransmitter levels. (You can read more about citicoline's extensive brain health benefits here.)

2.

Practice deep breathing

In a Scientific Reports study, healthy adults that practiced deep breathing for 20 to 40 minutes per day were able to lower the amount of Aβ40 and Aβ4222 in their blood. High blood levels of Aβ are an Alzheimer's-disease-related biomarker, so lowering them may help protect the brain from cognitive decline.

3.

Be social

Loneliness is one of the biggest risk factors of dementia. In fact, a study published in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society earlier this year found that social isolation was associated with a 28% higher risk of developing dementia. 

Arguably, spending quality time with family and friends is one of the most important ways to protect your brain from cognitive decline.

The takeaway

Utilize these unique and effective dementia-preventing habits to enhance your cognitive function, protect your brain, and bolster your brain longevity.

