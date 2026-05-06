Looking For The Best Walking Shoes? Foot Specialists Share Their Criteria

Think about this: If you are trying to balance, walk, or run with a rubber band wrapped around your toes, would it be easy or hard to do? When your toes are squeezed together, activities become much more difficult than when your toes are spread out, because toe splay allows your foot muscles to engage. When toes in restrictive footwear are unable to splay, the function of muscles like the abductor hallucis, the muscle that helps straighten the big toe, and the abductor digiti minimi, the muscle that helps straighten the little toe, may be compromised, as evidenced by the improved strength of these intrinsic muscles in individuals who wear minimal footwear that allows toe splay. These foot muscles play an essential role in your ability to maintain posture and balance, so you do not want to risk compromise of their critical function, which could lead to balance challenges or falls.