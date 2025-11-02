Your Feet Are The Foundation Of Longevity — Here’s How To Train Them
Most of us think about our heart, our gut, even our hormones when it comes to longevity, but how often do we think about our feet?
Courtney Conley, D.C., wants to change that. A chiropractic physician and founder of Gait Happens, Conley specializes in restoring gait mechanics and foot function. On the mindbodygreen podcast, she explained why strong, mobile feet are essential not only for balance and fall prevention, but for overall vitality and independence as we age.
“Your feet are your first interface with the ground,” she says. “When they’re strong and mobile, they set the foundation for everything else.” And according to Conley, most of us have been ignoring that foundation for far too long.
The overlooked connection between foot health & longevity
One in three Americans over 45 experience chronic foot pain, a statistic that might not seem serious until you realize what it means for movement.
When your foot hurts, Conley explains, “even walking to the mailbox becomes a problem.” And walking, she adds, is “one of the most underutilized, easily accessible forms of treatment for physical, mental, and emotional health.”
When we stop walking, the effects ripple upward: balance worsens, muscles weaken, brain health declines, and our risk of falls skyrockets. A strong, stable foot is what allows us to keep moving, and movement is one of the most powerful predictors of healthy aging.
The problem with footwear
But modern footwear hasn’t been doing us any favors. Most shoes are designed for comfort, not function, and over time, that “comfort” can actually weaken the feet. “We’ve been taught to believe that our feet need more support,” says Conley. “But when a foot is strong and mobile, it doesn’t need arch support—it is the support.”
When we spend decades in cushioned, narrow, or elevated shoes, the small muscles in the foot stop engaging. The result? Less sensory feedback, weaker toes, and poorer balance. “The more a shoe does for you,” Conley says, “the less your body has to do.”
That’s why brands like Altra Running have gained attention for their foot-shaped designs and zero-drop soles, which encourage more natural movement and help retrain the feet to function as they were designed to.
How to know if your feet need support
You don’t need an MRI to assess your feet. Just take your shoes off and look down.
“The widest part of your foot should be your toes, not the ball of the foot,” says Conley. “If your foot looks more like the shape of a shoe than a foot, that’s a problem.”
Toes that are squeezed together, bunions, or clawed toes are all signs that your footwear (and foot function) might be off. These small deformities can directly increase fall risk and impact your stability.
“Try balancing on one foot,” she suggests. “You’ll likely notice that the side with bunions or toe crowding feels less stable.”
If that’s the case, start by switching to shoes that respect your anatomy; wide toe boxes and “zero drop” designs (where the heel and toe sit on the same plane). That doesn’t mean zero cushioning, Conley clarifies, but rather an even weight distribution that lets the foot do its job.
Strengthen your feet like you train the rest of your body
“Everyone’s lifting weights and doing cardio,” Conley says, “but no one’s strengthening their toes.”
Simple exercises can make a big difference:
- Calf raises (especially on an incline) help train the foot’s intrinsic muscles.
- Farmer’s carries or sled pushes barefoot or in minimal shoes help the feet build strength from the ground up.
- Toe yoga (lifting your big toe while keeping the others down) improves dexterity and control.
- Toe spacers or resistance bands can gently retrain toe splay and muscle activation.
You’ll know it’s working when your feet start to feel fatigued during these movements—that’s a good sign. “Those muscles are engaging the way they’re supposed to,” Conley notes.
The takeaway
Healthy feet aren’t just about comfort; they’re about longevity, mobility, and independence. The stronger your feet, the more confident your steps, and the more you can keep doing what you love, whether that’s hiking, dancing, or simply walking without pain.
So the next time you hit the gym, don’t stop at squats and lunges. Take your shoes off, spread your toes, and give your feet the attention they deserve. Longevity, it turns out, starts from the ground up.