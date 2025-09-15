From a standing position, place the arch of your foot on the therapy ball and spread your toes out. Apply as much pressure as you can handle and roll back and forth from your heel to the ball of your foot, working your way back and forth as well as side to side, from the inside to outside edge.

Then, grind the therapy ball against the bottom of your heel. Finally, go left and right across the ball of your foot. Continue this for 1 to 2 minutes.