The Case For Ditching Your Shoes At The Gym, According To An Expert
Most people think strength training starts with their quads or glutes, but according to leading foot expert Courtney Conley, D.C., it actually starts with your feet.
The foundation of every lift, stride, and jump begins from the ground up. And yet, most of us spend our workouts (and our lives) cushioned in shoes that disconnect us from the very muscles we’re meant to be training.
Why your shoes might be holding you back
Before you lace up for your next workout, consider this: your shoes might be limiting your strength gains. Modern footwear is designed for comfort, not function. Thick soles, narrow toe boxes, and elevated heels may feel good in the moment, but they reduce the sensory feedback your feet send to the brain.
Over time, this dampened connection weakens the small stabilizing muscles that help you balance, lift, and move efficiently.
When we add weight to the body, during squats, deadlifts, or even carries, the feet play a huge role in creating stability and power from the ground up. But when that connection is muted by layers of cushioning and rigid support, the body compensates elsewhere. The more your shoes do for you, the less your body has to do for itself.
The case for barefoot (or minimalist) training
That’s why more athletes and everyday lifters are ditching their sneakers for barefoot or minimalist training. When you remove that thick layer of foam, your feet can finally feel the ground. That sensory input activates the intrinsic muscles inside the foot, small but powerful stabilizers that help generate strength and power.
In a deadlift, for example, the foot becomes an anchor. When you press through the middle of your foot and allow the toes to spread, the entire chain of muscles, from the arches to the glutes, activates more efficiently. As those muscles begin to engage, you’ll even start to feel fatigue in your feet, a sign that your foundation is finally being challenged and strengthened.
Training in minimalist shoes (like Altra) or going completely barefoot gives your body that feedback loop. It forces your toes to grip, your arches to support, and your body to stabilize, helping you to build power and coordination from the ground up.
How to strengthen your toes (& your lifts)
You don’t have to ditch shoes entirely to start reaping the benefits of barefoot training. Conley recommends starting small, literally. Begin by taking your shoes off for a few exercises in your strength routine:
- Deadlifts: Focus on loading through the middle of your foot and feeling the toes spread and grip.
- Calf raises: When your heel comes off the ground, your intrinsic foot muscles (the ones inside your foot) kick in to help with propulsion.
- Sled pushes and farmer’s carries: These exercises challenge your foot to stabilize under load, building endurance and coordination.
A simple barefoot farmer’s carry, for example, can do more for your foot strength than hours spent in cushioned shoes. By allowing your toes and arches to take on the work, you’re training the base that supports every other movement.
If you’re new to barefoot training, start slow. After years of support, your feet will need time to adapt. Begin with lighter loads, focus on alignment, and gradually build up as your strength and stability improve.
Why strong feet = longevity
Building foot strength isn’t just about gym performance; it’s about moving better for life. Strong, mobile feet enhance balance, posture, and coordination, all of which are crucial for healthy aging. Research has linked greater toe strength and flexibility to improved stability and reduced fall risk in older adults, highlighting how foot health directly impacts longevity.
When your feet are strong, everything above them works more efficiently. You’ll feel more grounded during your workouts, more stable in everyday movement, and less prone to injury. It’s one of the simplest yet most overlooked ways to future-proof your body.
The takeaway
Whether you’re a seasoned lifter or new to strength training, your feet deserve the same attention as your glutes and core. The next time you step into the gym, try slipping off your shoes for a few sets and see how your body responds. You might notice better balance, more power, and a surprising sense of connection, starting from the ground up.