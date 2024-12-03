Advertisement
We’ll Finally Stop Ignoring Foot Health (& Our Shoes Will Help)
Newsflash: You’re probably not paying close enough attention to your feet. Take a quick inventory of your footwear, and you’ll likely find an array of shoes with narrow toe boxes and thick cushioning that smoosh your toes and take your feet out of their natural alignment.
Foot health is crucial for mobility and longevity, and our feet are begging for a wardrobe change. “We have over 200,000 sensory receptors on the bottoms of our feet that are screaming to feel things,” says foot and gait specialist and chiropractor Courtney Conley, D.C., on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.
Once seen as a niche option for runners or hikers, minimalist shoes (also known as barefoot shoes) are now popping up in stylish designs for everyday wear, strength training, and more.
We predict 2025 will be the year we finally stop ignoring foot health—and our shoes will play a big role in helping us gain strength and mobility in our feet and beyond.
Meet the experts:
Courtney Conley, D.C.
Courtney Conley D.C. is a chiropractic physician specializing in foot and gait mechanics. She is the owner and operator of Total Health Solutions and the creator of Gait Happens, an online education company helping people from around the globe improve their foot function.
Anne Sharkey, DPM
Anne Sharkey, DPM, podiatrist at North Austin Foot & Ankle Institute, specializes in ankle sprains, ankle stabilization, Achilles tendon disorders, bunion correction, and heel pain.
John Wadley
John Wadley, VP of product development at XERO shoes, who has 18 years working in product development, focused on technical footwear development in performance running, trail running, and hiking shoe construction.
Wait, what is a barefoot shoe?
Foot health is more important than you think
Studies show more than one in four people experience foot pain. Prevalence is higher in women and obese adults and generally increases with age.
Still, foot health is often overlooked until it becomes a problem. The true foundation of your body, the feet support every movement you make—and they take the brunt of the impact.
"The traditional mindset for so long has been that our feet need a lot of pampering, support, and pillowy cushion to be happy," says John Wadley, VP of product development at XERO shoes. "Do you feel the same way about your biceps? Quads? Heart? If people give foot strengthening a shot, just as they do their muscles, they will love the results."
When foot health isn’t optimal, it can lead to a cascade of issues for the entire body. Poor foot health has been linked with poor posture, joint pain, and chronic back pain.
The muscles in your feet also play a big part in maintaining balance and stability, which impacts your ability to move efficiently and avoid falls.
So it’s no surprise foot health is intrinsically linked to longevity. Foot problems can lead to mobility issues, which can affect your independence and quality of life as you age. In fact, one study in JAMA Internal Medicine found that maintaining strong, healthy feet is associated with a lower risk of disability in older adults1.
"We don't fully appreciate our mobility until it's impeded, or worse, gone. Feet that are strong and pain-free will not only free you up to be more active, which in turn will make you more healthy, and that creates longevity," Wadley adds. "Healthy feet will allow you to pursue the things you love, whether that's playing golf, chasing your grandkids, or hiking in the mountains."
And footwear is a critical part of the equation. Improper footwear—like shoes that don’t allow for natural foot movement—can contribute to foot deformities and musculoskeletal pain that radiates throughout the body.
Healthy feet will allow you to pursue the things you love whether that's playing golf, chasing your grandkids, or hiking in the mountains.
Why go minimalist?
If you’re sitting here thinking, “Wait, I thought cushion was a good thing,” you’re not the only one. I’m a runner who’s been told for years that more cushion is always better—but experts like Conley say the best option is shoes that support your foot’s natural position.
“It’s kind of a misconception that we need more cushion to feel better; it’s actually quite the opposite,” Conley explains on the mindbodygreen podcast.
That’s where minimalist shoes come in. Research shows that barefoot shoes (or shoes that encourage your foot to move naturally) can help improve foot strength and posture, and enhance motor control and balance2.
In fact, one study specific to runners found that barefoot shoes can increase foot strength by 58%3.
Per run coach Samantha Scaffidi, “Running in this way strengthens the feet and lower legs and allows you to become less reliant on the structure and support of a running shoe.”
By encouraging a more natural gait, minimalist shoes activate muscles that are often underused in traditional shoes. This leads not only to increased foot strength but also better alignment and reduced risk of injury—all of which are key for overall health and longevity.
Conley recommends searching for zero-drop shoes with a wide toe box, noting that you want the toe of your shoe to be the widest point (just like the natural shape of your foot). Per Conley, the ideal drop (the difference in cushioning between the heel and the toe) should be zero to six millimeters.
“When wearing shoes with a [larger] drop, it is akin to wearing a shoe with a wedge or a heel,” podiatrist Anne Sharkey, DPM, previously told mindbodygreen. “When we add a wedge or a heel (or a drop) to shoes, less range of motion is required at the ankle joint in order to move through the gait cycle and propel our body forward in motion.”
It’s kind of a misconception that we need more cushion to feel better; it’s actually quite the opposite.
While testing out barefoot shoes for myself, I’ve been shocked at the difference I feel in the rest of my body. Whether I’m walking, running, or weightlifting, I love how stable I feel in every movement.
"The idea behind barefoot or minimalist footwear is for the shoe to get out of the way so that the body can do what the body does best," Wadley explains. "Your body will improve in its ability to feel the world around you."
When I first laced up a pair of barefoot weightlifting shoes, it was like I finally understood how the movements were supposed to feel. My toes had room to breathe, and I could actually feel the ground beneath my feet.
Before wearing minimalist shoes, I never realized how scrunched up and uncomfortable my feet actually were in traditional footwear.
The coolest part? Since transitioning to barefoot shoes during my workouts I've noticed a significant difference in how balanced I feel during each move and throughout my daily life—and I love knowing that my feet are getting stronger along with the rest of my body.
Expert tip:
The footwear landscape is changing
These barefoot, or minimalist, shoes are no longer just functional—they’re actually getting stylish (gasp!). Sure, you could still opt for barefoot shoes with the glove-like design; but it’s not your only option.
Over the past year alone we’ve seen an array of minimalist shoes hit the scene: minimalist weightlifting shoes, casual minimalist shoes for everyday wear, and even minimalist shoes for office wear.
And they don’t skimp on performance or health benefits, either. I’ve tested a few minimalist shoes this year (specifically from Vivobarefoot and Xero) and they hit the mark on function and aesthetics, with flexible soles, wide toe boxes, zero-drop heels, and designs that don’t scream “I’m wearing a barefoot shoe.”
What’s more, these newer minimalist shoes are comfortable—and I predict we’ll continue to see the category shift from purely functional to a balance of health benefits and aesthetics, making minimalist shoes accessible to a wider range of people.
Wadley agrees, adding that Xero has seen a big uptick in collaboration opportunities with other brands and retailers as they are seeing the trends shifting in the minimalist shoe direction.
Our favorite barefoot shoes:
What’s to come
Feet are the foundation of the body, and barefoot shoes simply allow the feet to perform in the way they were meant to. While I might have initially been a skeptic of them for everyday wear, I can't ignore all the perks of a minimalist design or how essential optimal foot health is for our well-being and longevity.
In 2025 and beyond, minimalist shoes will finally get their moment in the spotlight—and they might just help us live longer while they’re at it.
