Stuck In A Workout Plateau? These 3 Small Shifts Can Restart Progress
Do you feel like you’re stuck in your current workout routine? Maybe you’re hitting the gym multiple times a week or finally found a group fitness class you actually look forward to. But months (or even a year) go by, and nothing seems to change. You’re still lifting the same weights, and the muscle definition you’ve been working toward just isn’t showing up.
Workout plateaus can be a normal part of the training process, especially once your body adapts to the stress you’re placing on it. At that point, doing more isn’t always the answer. Instead, just a few small shifts in habits can help you push past a plateau and make your workouts feel effective again. Here are three easy places to start
Pick up heavier weights
This may sound obvious, but your results will plateau if the weights that you're lifting plateau.
Muscle growth depends on a principle called progressive overload, which simply means your muscles need an increasingly challenging stimulus to keep adapting. A certain amount of stress, tension, and even microscopic muscle damage is required to spark those beneficial changes. Over time, that means gradually asking more of your muscles, including increasing the weight you lift.
“If you've been using the same weights for over a year, it's time to level up,” Thalia Bardell, instructor and co-owner of a fitness studio, previously told mindbodygreen. “Because what's the worst that can happen? You go back to what you were lifting before? It's not that big of a risk.”
Change has to start somewhere. Just grab the next weight up and see how it feels. If it works for one set, great! That’s progress.
Add a creatine supplement (with metabolic support)
Taking a creatine supplement is one of the easiest ways to get the most out of workouts. This supplement is extensively studied, and decades of research shows that it's effective in helping people (men and women) build more muscle and strength than exercise alone.*
In fact, a (very) comprehensive review of creatine supplementation and women's health1 concluded that supplementation is beneficial at every life stage and helps:*
- Enhance strength
- Build lean muscle
- Combat muscle soreness
- Supply energy to the muscle
- Support cognition and memory
Creatine does an excellent job at addressing the muscle part of the body composition equation. But for more comprehensive metabolic support, take it with veld grape. This plant extract supports metabolic pathways tied to fat metabolism, appetite regulation, and blood sugar.*
Multiple clinical trials show that this supplement helps people lose body fat (and reduce overall weight), in addition to supporting cholesterol and blood pressure.*
mindbodygreen combines both of these ingredients (in clinically effective doses) in each serving of creatine tone+. Just mix one sachet with water a day and see a difference within just a few weeks.*
Prioritize recovery
Muscles don’t actually get stronger during workouts. Rather, they adapt afterward, when your body has the time and resources to repair muscle tissue and rebuild it stronger. When recovery falls short, progress can stall even if your workouts feel challenging.
Quality sleep, adequate protein (30+ grams at each meal), and recovery days all matter. But recovery doesn’t have to mean doing nothing. In fact, daily low-intensity movement, like walking, can actively support the recovery process. Gentle movement increases blood flow, helps shuttle nutrients to working muscles, and supports lymphatic circulation, all without adding extra stress to your system.
It also helps regulate your nervous system, which plays a surprisingly large role in how well your body responds to training.
The takeaway
Workout plateaus are frustrating. But they’re just a sign that your body has adapted to your current routine. By slightly increasing the challenge in your workouts, supporting your muscles with creatine, and giving recovery the same attention as training, you can restart progress.