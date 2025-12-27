Stop Wearing Running Shoes To Strength Workouts (Here’s Why)
The goal of “exercise more” is officially the top New Year’s resolution of 2026. We love to see it! For many folks, this will likely include adding strength training to their routine via taking advantage of the weight room at the gym, signing up for strength-focused group fitness classes, or doing a structured weight program at home (there are so many options).
But before you throw on your nearest pair of sneakers and pick up a set of weights, please (please) make sure you’re not wearing those ultra-cushioned running shoes.
Why running shoes aren’t meant for lifting
Running shoes are designed to help absorb impact as your foot repeatedly strikes the ground. While that’s great for long runs or walks (or extended periods or standing), it’s not so great when you’re trying to stay grounded under load.
Courtney Conley, D.C., and founder of Gait Happens, previously shared with mindbodygreen that, “Highly cushioned running shoes dampen the sensory input from the thousands of mechanoreceptors on the soles of the feet, reducing proprioception and creating a less stable platform.” In other words, you may feel wobbly.
Over time, that extra variability can interfere with good lifting mechanics and make heavier lifts feel less controlled than they should.
“We encourage people who love taking strength [training] to invest in a pair of thinner soled lifting shoes because having the right footwear is part of having the right equipment and getting a great experience,” says Thalia Bardell, co-owner and instructor at a strength-focused fitness studio.
What to lift in instead
The solution? Consider a shoe designed specifically for weight lifting and foot stability.
These shoes are flat and rigid-soled. Sometimes, they’re referred to as specialized deadlift shoes or minimalist training shoes. Since the sole doesn’t compress, you get clearer sensory feedback from the floor, helping your brain better understand where your body is in space. That firm base also distributes pressure more evenly across the heel, the ball of your big toe, and the ball of your pinky toes (the key support points in the foot).
Socks work too
Or, you can also ditch shoes altogether and lift in your socks. Just don’t go completely barefoot in public gyms or studios because of sanitary concerns.
“We have definitely noticed that more people prefer and feel comfortable taking strength classes in just their socks,” says Bardell. On busy days, she says that ends up being about 25-50% of the class going shoeless. “We actually now have it listed in the description of the class that sneakers are optional.”
Having no cushioning between you and the floor can help create a wider base and translate into better balance. However, people with certain foot conditions may benefit more from supportive or structured lifting shoes, so socks may not be for everyone.
Picking the right shoe
Look for shoes with thin, firm soles and minimal cushioning. These provide a grounded feel while still offering protection and grip, making them a versatile choice for most strength workouts.
Already have a favorite sneaker brand? “Almost all athletic sneaker companies now offer a few different styles of a training shoe with thinner soles meant for weight training,” says Bardell.
I’ve been using the NOBULL women’s outwork weightlifting shoe for years now and love them. They’re flat and have a low insole and a wider toe box (yet still fits my narrow foot and high arches well). These shoes have absolutely helped by balance and stability during squats and deadlifts.
What else can you do to get the most out of workouts?
In addition to making sure you have the right gear for your workouts, there are a few other habits that help you get the most out of those sessions.
- Eat enough protein: Protein is crucial for muscle repair and recovery. And it’s not just about the protein you eat post-workout; It’s about consistent protein intake throughout the day. Aim to get 30+ grams of protein in a meal (100 grams minimum daily). Here’s how to hit that goal.
- Don’t skimp on carbs: Carbohydrates are your muscles’ preferred fuel source. Eating enough carbs helps power workouts, supports strength gains, and prevents that sluggish, “flat” feeling during training. Balanced meals that include carbs can also support recovery by replenishing glycogen stores after lifting.
- Start a creatine supplement: Creatine monohydrate is one of the most well-researched supplements for improving strength, power, and muscle recovery. A daily dose of 3–5 grams can help you get more out of your lifts over time. Here’s the one women have been loving most to help them push through plateaus at the gym.*
- Soft launch your workout routine: It’s also important to go slow and steady when starting a new fitness routine. Doing too much too soon can strain your body and even increase the risk of injury. Here’s some trainer-backed advice for getting back to the gym after some time off.
The takeaway
Save the cushioned running shoes for, well, running and walking. When it’s time to lift, opt for footwear (or no footwear) that helps you stay grounded, stable, and connected to your body.