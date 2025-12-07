Why Working Out Less Might Actually Get You Better Results, According To A Physical Therapist
Like many fitness enthusiasts, Shannon Ritchey, P.T., DPT, used to believe that more was more. “I was exercising every day, sometimes multiple times a day,” she shared on the mindbodygreen podcast. “I thought I was doing everything right—lifting weights, doing HIIT, eating in a calorie deficit—but I was exhausted, inflamed, and in pain.”
A doctor of physical therapy, yoga instructor, and the founder of Evlo Fitness, Ritchey built her entire career on helping people move better. But when her own workouts started breaking her down instead of building her up, she realized something needed to change.
“I felt like I was 90 years old at 24,” she said. “My back, hips, and shoulders hurt constantly. I thought something was wrong with my body—but it turned out the problem was my workout routine.”
That insight sent Ritchey deep into the science of muscle physiology, hypertrophy training, and recovery, and it completely reshaped her approach to fitness. The result is her concept of Gentle Consistency: a method designed to help people get stronger and build muscle without burning out or compromising their hormonal health.
Here’s what she’s learned about why working out less intensely (but more intentionally) might actually get you better results
The myth of “endless intensity”
Many of us equate a good workout with sweat, soreness, and exhaustion. But as Ritchey explained, that mindset can backfire.
“Muscle isn’t built during the workout—it’s built during recovery,” she said. “If you’re training hard every day, you’re not giving your body the chance to adapt.”
Overuse is one of the biggest culprits. Doing the same high-rep, high-intensity workouts repeatedly can lead to chronic fatigue, joint pain, and even hormonal imbalances. Ritchey experienced all of it firsthand.
“It was too much repetition and not enough rest,” she said. “And ironically, it was also not enough load. I was lifting weights that were too light to truly stimulate muscle growth.”
The solution? Focusing on training to muscular failure, the point at which you can’t complete another rep with good form, rather than simply adding more workouts or intensity.
“You can build muscle with six reps or 30 reps, as long as you’re taking the muscle close to failure,” Ritchey explained. “What matters is that those last few reps are challenging.”
What a smart, sustainable week of training looks like
When it comes to structuring your week, Ritchey recommends quality over quantity. “If your goal is strength and longevity, two to five short resistance workouts a week is plenty,” she said.
Her ideal schedule might look like this:
- Monday: Upper body strength + light cardio
- Tuesday: Lower body + light cardio
- Wednesday: Core and mobility
- Thursday: Full-body strength
- Friday: Optional full body lift or core work
- Saturday/Sunday: Active recovery and longer cardio (like walking or hiking)
Ritchey is also a fan of superset training, which means alternating between two muscle groups so one can rest while the other works. “It’s an efficient way to train—you keep your heart rate up, save time, and can be done in 30 minutes,” she said.
For cardio, she favors zone 2 training, steady-state exercise that keeps your heart rate in a moderate range. “Zone 2 cardio improves your cardiovascular health without being so intense that it interferes with recovery from lifting,” she said.
As for HIIT? “Less is more,” she noted. “Once or twice a week max is plenty. It’s hard on the nervous system and the legs, so you need time to recover.”
The nutrition shift that changed everything
While training smarter was key, Ritchey said nutrition made just as big a difference in her transformation.
“For years, I was under-eating protein and over-consuming calories without realizing it,” she said. “Once I started tracking, I realized I was eating about half the protein my body needed.”
After increasing her intake to around 1 gram of protein per pound of body weight per day, she began seeing visible body recomposition, building muscle while losing fat.
“Fat loss is primarily nutrition,” she emphasized. “We see from study after study that cardio alone won’t create significant long-term fat loss if your diet stays the same. Dialing in protein and nutrition is what drives results.”
Reframing what “effective” feels like
One of the biggest mindset shifts Ritchey teaches is redefining what an effective workout actually feels like. Instead of chasing exhaustion or soreness as markers of success, her approach emphasizes sustainability—training with purpose, fueling adequately to support muscle repair, and viewing recovery as a key part of the process rather than an afterthought.
The goal isn’t to push your body to its breaking point, but to build strength and resilience over time. By prioritizing form, intentional effort, and smart recovery, exercise becomes something that enhances your energy rather than depleting it. And when your workouts start feeling good instead of punishing, consistency follows naturally.
The takeaway
In a culture that glorifies doing more, Ritchey’s message is refreshingly counterintuitive: progress doesn’t come from pushing harder; it comes from training smarter. True results are built on a foundation of strength, recovery, and consistency, not endless intensity.
When you give your body the chance to adapt and repair, it becomes stronger, leaner, and more resilient over time. Working out should enhance your energy, support your hormones, and improve how you feel, not leave you constantly sore or run down.
At its core, this approach is about shifting from punishment to purpose.