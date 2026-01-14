Muscle Burn vs. Muscle Growth: Understanding the Difference
That burning sensation during a workout has become almost synonymous with effectiveness. If it burns, it must be working. If it hurts, you’re doing it right. And if you’re not feeling the burn, maybe you didn’t push hard enough.
But according to Shannon Ritchey, P.T., DPT, that assumption can quietly derail your progress.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Ritchey, a Doctor of Physical Therapy, personal trainer, and founder of Evlo Fitness, explained why muscle burn is one of the most misunderstood sensations in fitness and why chasing it doesn’t necessarily lead to muscle growth, strength, or better results.
Ritchey’s perspective comes from both research and experience. After years of overtraining and chronic pain, she dove deep into muscle physiology, hypertrophy science, and recovery. What she learned reshaped how she trains clients and how she helps people rethink what an effective workout should actually feel like.
What “the burn” really is (and what it isn’t)
That familiar burning feeling during high-rep sets or long holds isn’t fat melting away or muscle magically growing. It’s a buildup of hydrogen ions in the muscle, a byproduct of metabolic stress when the muscle is working under fatigue.
The burn is a chemical signal, not a growth signal.
While metabolic stress can play a role in muscle hypertrophy, the burn itself is not what builds muscle. Muscle growth is driven by mechanical tension and proximity to muscular failure, meaning how close you are to the point where you physically cannot complete another rep with good form.
This distinction matters because many people stop a set when it becomes uncomfortable rather than when the muscle is truly fatigued. Burning sensations often show up early, especially with lighter weights and higher reps, but that doesn’t mean the muscle has been adequately stimulated to grow.
If you’re stopping because it hurts, not because you’re near failure, you’re likely leaving progress on the table.
Why chasing the burn can hold you back
The fitness industry has long equated discomfort with results, which is why so many workouts are designed to maximize burn, sweat, and exhaustion. But Ritchey points out that this mindset can lead to inefficient training and, over time, burnout.
High-rep, burn-heavy workouts often rely on lighter loads that don’t provide enough mechanical tension to stimulate meaningful muscle growth. They can also lead to excessive fatigue without a clear strength benefit, especially when repeated day after day.
This is one reason people feel sore, depleted, and frustrated despite working out consistently. The workouts feel hard, but they’re not always productive.
What actually matters for muscle growth
Instead of asking whether a movement burns, Ritchey encourages people to ask a more useful question: Am I training close to failure?
You can build muscle with six reps or with 30 reps, as long as the set brings you close to the point where another rep isn’t possible with good form. The key is not the burn but the effort required at the end of the set.
This is why strength training often looks less intense from the outside than it feels internally. The last few reps may not be fast or dramatic, but they demand focus, control, and strength.
When training is structured this way, it becomes more efficient. You don’t need endless volume or constant soreness. You need intentional loading, adequate recovery, and enough effort to signal change.
How to apply this to your workouts
If you’ve been using muscle burn as your main indicator of a “good” workout, this shift can feel uncomfortable at first. But it’s also freeing.
Here’s how to start reframing your approach:
- Choose weights or resistance that make the final reps genuinely challenging, even if the movement doesn’t “burn” right away
- Focus on form and control rather than rushing through reps to feel discomfort
- Pay attention to whether you’re stopping due to fatigue or just because it feels uncomfortable
- Allow rest and recovery so muscles can adapt and grow
Over time, this approach supports strength, resilience, and sustainability instead of constant exhaustion.
The takeaway
The burn has been oversold. While it can be part of the workout experience, it’s not the gold standard of effectiveness, as it’s often made out to be. Muscle growth doesn’t come from chasing discomfort; it comes from intentional effort, smart loading, and recovery.
When you stop equating pain with progress, workouts become less about punishment and more about purpose. And that shift doesn’t just change how training feels. It changes what your body is capable of over the long term.