The 3 Biggest Stretching Mistakes A Peloton Instructor Sees All The Time
Stretching is something we all know that we should do (for the sake of mobility, easing muscle stiffness, and recovery). However, many of us were likely never coached, or poorly coached, on how to do so properly—resulting in flowing through routines that can actually delay progress towards those goals.
Peloton instructor Hannah Corbin breaks down the three most common mistakes she sees daily and offers easy adjustments so you can get the most out of your stretching.
Going way too hard
Stretching shouldn’t feel like something is an inch away from snapping.
“If you’re in a stretch, and you are pursing your lips, furrowing your brow, making a face that would scare a small child, you have to back off (just a little bit),” says Corbin. “It should not invoke terror on your insides. That’s going to get in the way of progress.”
Instead, you want to reach the point where the muscle feels lengthened and slightly challenged, but where you can still breathe normally and relax into the position.
Rounding your back
The next mistake is, “rounding your back in stretches that don’t require the back to be rounded,” says Corbin.
When you round your spine (especially in stretches like hamstring or forward-fold positions), you take tension off the muscles you’re trying to stretch and shift it into the lower back instead. That means the hamstrings or hips may not get much of a stretch at all, while the spine absorbs more of the load. Over time, this can also reinforce poor movement patterns.
“I want you to grab something, and put it right underneath your buns, something so that your hips are lifted, then you can straighten your spine nice and long, hinging at the hips,” says Crobin. This puts your belly button toward the thigh or the floor depending on the stretch.
Compromising your form
Lastly, Corbin emphasizes that you never want to compromise your form to get deeper into the stretch. While it might feel like you’re making progress, sacrificing alignment often means the stretch is no longer targeting the intended muscles.
For example, twisting the hips, collapsing the chest, or shifting your weight to reach farther can redirect the stretch to other areas (or reduce the stretch on the muscle entirely).
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Looking for a new stretching routine?
“Remember, it’s not about stretching really intensely twice a year. It’s about stretching regularly, being proud of your gradual progress, and enjoying yourself,” says Corbin.
If you're looking to level up your routine or implement one for the first time, these beginner-friendly stretches (with step-by-step instructions) are a great place to start.
The takeaway
Avoiding these common mistakes can help ensure the stretch actually targets the right muscles. With proper alignment and a little patience, even a short routine can help your mobility, strength, and recovery.