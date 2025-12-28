Creatine Doesn’t Directly Impact Metabolism — Pairing It With This Does
Creatine is the No. 1 supplement you should think of when it comes to body recomposition. Taking it alongside a strength training routine (no matter if you’re starting with bodyweight, 5 pound dumbbells, or 45 pound ones) helps you build more muscle in a shorter period of time than exercise alone1.*
Its ability to help you build and maintain this lean mass supports your overall metabolism.* Muscle and bone tissue burn more calories than fat, even at rest. So, more lean mass equals a higher metabolic rate and better blood sugar control. But, creatine alone doesn’t directly impact metabolic pathways tied to fat metabolism, appetite regulation, and blood sugar. If you’re looking for comprehensive metabolic support, you need a product that can address all of these areas.
That’s why we formulated creatine tone+. This unique supplement pairs 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 300 milligrams of clinically studied veld grape extract (CQR-300®). Haven’t heard of veld grape before? Here’s what you need to know, and why it’s the perfect complement to creatine.
What is veld grape?
Veld grape2 (Cissus quadrangularis) is a plant native to parts of Asia and Africa. It’s been lauded for its medicinal properties for hundreds of years.
Modern research has uncovered a much broader metabolic story. Standardized extracts of veld grape contain a unique mix of bioactive compounds (including flavonoids, indanes, and phytosterols) that have been clinically studied for their antioxidant and metabolic effects.*
How veld grape supports metabolism
When we talk about supporting metabolism, we’re really talking about a whole network of processes: how your body digests food, stores fat, balances blood sugar, and regulates appetite.
Veld grape stands out because it doesn’t work through just one pathway. Instead, research suggests it supports metabolic health from multiple angles at once.*
- Appetite control: Studies indicate that veld grape increases hormones that help you feel full and satisfied after eating (including GLP-1, adiponectin, and serotonin).*
- Body composition: In clinical studies, veld grape supplementation has been associated with reductions in body fat, body weight, and waist and hip measurements.*
- Blood sugar and cholesterol: Veld grape supplementation has been shown to improve everything from total cholesterol levels to LDL and HDL cholesterol, triglycerides, and blood sugar. Your next blood test will thank you for starting this supplement.*
- Blood pressure: Roughly half of U.S. adults have raised blood pressure levels. Studies show that taking veld grape extract is an effective way to lower blood pressure (both systolic and diastolic).*
- Activates the metabolic “switch”: Veld grape has been shown to support AMPK activity, an enzyme often referred to as a metabolic “switch” that helps regulate energy balance and fat metabolism.*
- Fat and carb digestion: Preclinical research suggests veld grape may influence digestive enzymes involved in3 breaking down fats and carbohydrates, helping support more balanced digestion and nutrient processing.*
Why creatine and veld grape make sense
Creatine supports the metabolically active tissue that raises your baseline energy needs. Veld grape supports the metabolic pathways that influence how energy is stored, utilized, and regulated.* By pairing these two ingredients, creatine tone+ addresses metabolism from every angle you want it to.*
Plus, we also added ginger to the mix for further antioxidant support4.*
The takeaway
Not all creatine supplements are optimized to support metabolic health, but creatine tone+ is. It’s the best option out there if looking for support in building muscle, losing fat, and improving multiple markers of metabolic health.*
Just mix one raspberry-flavored sachet with water daily. Within one month of consistent use, you’ll notice faster recovery (and decreased muscle soreness). By week 10, you’ll see improvements in body composition and muscle growth when used with a strength training program.*†