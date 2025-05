Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.

Creatine supplements used to be something elite athletes or bulky gym bros discussed between reps. While that absolutely still happens, the conversation is now reaching a larger audience.

Creatine has piqued the interest of women who are more focused on building lean mass than ever and everyone invested in healthy aging trying to build muscle or support their cognition (yes, it also supports brain health).* And research shows the supplement is effective for people of all ages and fitness levels .*

What can be confusing is choosing the right creatine supplement for you. The two most common types of supplemental creatine are creatine monohydrate and creatine hydrochloride (HCl). So what’s the difference? Is one better than the other? (Hint: There is a clear winner)

Around 95% of the body’s creatine stores are in muscle tissue. If there’s enough creatine available, the muscles use this energy to power through workouts, build muscle, and support cognition.*

In order to get the most benefits out of creatine, you want your creatine stores to be saturated.

There are multiple ways to build these creatine stores. Animal proteins like poultry, meat, and fish are natural sources of the compound and the body is able to make some creatine on its own from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine.

However, even if you eat meat, these two variables only fill your creatine stores to about 60-80% of capacity.

Creatine supplements are designed to fill that gap. There are different types of creatine supplements as intended to make the compound easy to store, mix, and ingest effectively.

The vast majority of creatine studies have used creatine monohydrate as the intervention or have assessed its effects. Therefore, the majority of research-backed benefits and dosage guidelines for creatine are based specifically on creatine monohydrate.

In creatine monohydrate supplements , the creatine molecule is simply combined with one water molecule. It’s not chemically altered. This form is very stable and 100% of it is used and absorbed 1 by the body (aka 100% bioavailability).

As will be seen, CrM [creatine monohydrate] continues to be the only source of creatine that has substantial evidence to support bioavailability, efficacy, and safety. Additionally, CrM is the source of creatine recommended explicitly by professional societies and organizations and approved for use in global markets as a dietary ingredient or food additive. Kreider et al. Nutrients. 2022.

Creatine HCl products are often marketed as advanced or “superior” versions of creatine, with claims that they dissolve faster, are easier to digest, and may require lower doses to be effective. In theory, this means a smaller serving of Cr-HCl might deliver similar results to a larger dose of creatine monohydrate.

However, these claims are based on theories from lab simulations or animal models and not human trials. There also isn't enough high-quality human research to say with certainty that it is 100% bioavailable like creatine monohydrate.

Although creatine hydrochloride is often marketed as being superior, there is no evidence to support that.

Only a few studies have pitted these two supplements against each other in clinical trials. A small 2024 study of 40 young adults (ages 18-25) found that both forms of creatine improved muscle strength, body composition, and hormonal markers compared to placebo*. However, creatine HCl did not outperform creatine monohydrate.

Given that creatine monohydrate supplements have been rigorously studied for decades, sport a stellar safety profile, and have confirmed 100% bioavailability, they’re still the gold standard when it comes to creatine supplements.*

To reap creatine’s long list of benefits, it’s best to supplement with 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate every day .* For even more cognitive benefits you can even increase that dose to 10 grams a day).

You may start to notice improvements in your workout performance in the first two weeks, increased cognitive support after 6, and increased muscle after 12.*†

You should always look for a creatine powder over a gummy ( here’s why ). Even among creatine monohydrate supplements, there are thousands of options to choose from. mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ is a good place to start.

Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and two grams of the amino acid taurine to further support energy, lean mass, and heart health .* Reviewers (especially women) love it for helping them push past a plateau in their fitness routine.*

Another option is this electrolyte powder that also provides 3 grams of creatine, and here’s our full list of the best creatine monohydrate supplements .

Creatine monohydrate is the original and still the best form you can take. Other types of creatine have far less research behind them.

† Benefits assume daily use and are evidence-based estimates rooted in clinical science at the ingredient level. Individual results may vary. Optimal results when combined with resistance training/exercise.If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.