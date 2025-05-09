Advertisement
Creatine Monohydrate vs. Creatine Hydrochloride: Which Is More Effective?
Creatine supplements used to be something elite athletes or bulky gym bros discussed between reps. While that absolutely still happens, the conversation is now reaching a larger audience.
Creatine has piqued the interest of women who are more focused on building lean mass than ever and everyone invested in healthy aging trying to build muscle or support their cognition (yes, it also supports brain health).* And research shows the supplement is effective for people of all ages and fitness levels.*
What can be confusing is choosing the right creatine supplement for you. The two most common types of supplemental creatine are creatine monohydrate and creatine hydrochloride (HCl). So what’s the difference? Is one better than the other? (Hint: There is a clear winner)
Let’s break it down.
What is creatine?
Creatine is a compound that acts as a quick energy source for our cells.
Around 95% of the body’s creatine stores are in muscle tissue. If there’s enough creatine available, the muscles use this energy to power through workouts, build muscle, and support cognition.*
In order to get the most benefits out of creatine, you want your creatine stores to be saturated.
There are multiple ways to build these creatine stores. Animal proteins like poultry, meat, and fish are natural sources of the compound and the body is able to make some creatine on its own from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine.
However, even if you eat meat, these two variables only fill your creatine stores to about 60-80% of capacity.
Creatine supplements are designed to fill that gap. There are different types of creatine supplements as intended to make the compound easy to store, mix, and ingest effectively.
Creatine monohydrate
Creatine monohydrate is the most commonly used type of creatine and is considered the gold standard.
The vast majority of creatine studies have used creatine monohydrate as the intervention or have assessed its effects. Therefore, the majority of research-backed benefits and dosage guidelines for creatine are based specifically on creatine monohydrate.
In creatine monohydrate supplements, the creatine molecule is simply combined with one water molecule. It’s not chemically altered. This form is very stable and 100% of it is used and absorbed1 by the body (aka 100% bioavailability).
Scientific consensus
Creatine hydrochloride
In creatine HCl supplements, a creatine molecule is bound to a hydrochloride group. This addition makes the compound more water-soluble in water than creatine monohydrate.
Creatine HCl products are often marketed as advanced or “superior” versions of creatine, with claims that they dissolve faster, are easier to digest, and may require lower doses to be effective. In theory, this means a smaller serving of Cr-HCl might deliver similar results to a larger dose of creatine monohydrate.
However, these claims are based on theories from lab simulations or animal models and not human trials. There also isn't enough high-quality human research to say with certainty that it is 100% bioavailable like creatine monohydrate.
Plus, creatine HCl supplements often have a higher price tag.
Which is better: Creatine monohydrate or creatine hydrochloride?
Although creatine hydrochloride is often marketed as being superior, there is no evidence to support that.
Only a few studies have pitted these two supplements against each other in clinical trials. A small 2024 study of 40 young adults (ages 18-25) found that both forms of creatine improved muscle strength, body composition, and hormonal markers compared to placebo*. However, creatine HCl did not outperform creatine monohydrate.
Given that creatine monohydrate supplements have been rigorously studied for decades, sport a stellar safety profile, and have confirmed 100% bioavailability, they’re still the gold standard when it comes to creatine supplements.*
The verdict
How to supplement with creatine
To reap creatine’s long list of benefits, it’s best to supplement with 3 to 5 grams of creatine monohydrate every day.* For even more cognitive benefits you can even increase that dose to 10 grams a day).
You may start to notice improvements in your workout performance in the first two weeks, increased cognitive support after 6, and increased muscle after 12.*†
You should always look for a creatine powder over a gummy (here’s why). Even among creatine monohydrate supplements, there are thousands of options to choose from. mindbodygreen’s creatine with taurine+ is a good place to start.
Each serving provides 5 grams of creatine monohydrate and two grams of the amino acid taurine to further support energy, lean mass, and heart health.* Reviewers (especially women) love it for helping them push past a plateau in their fitness routine.*
Another option is this electrolyte powder that also provides 3 grams of creatine, and here’s our full list of the best creatine monohydrate supplements.
The takeaway
Creatine monohydrate is the original and still the best form you can take. Other types of creatine have far less research behind them.