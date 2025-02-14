Advertisement
4 Signs You Would Benefit From A Creatine Supplement If You’re 40+
Aging is a decades-long process that seems to ramp up exponentially in your 40s. Fine lines, age spots, and general achiness (even from seemingly doing nothing) appear to happen overnight.
Less obvious changes are also happening at the muscular level. Muscle protein synthesis gradually begins to slow, which means the body’s ability to build new muscle proteins.
This increases your likelihood of losing your hard-earned lean mass—even if you maintain the same fitness routine. And this is when you need to start taking more intentional steps to maintain your lean mass.
And that should include creatine.
What is creatine?
Creatine is a naturally occurring compound made from three amino acids: arginine, glycine, and methionine. It’s stored in the muscles (and the brain) as phosphocreatine and helps the body produce energy in the form of adenosine triphosphate1 (ATP). But creatinine is also available as a supplement.
Due to its energy-supporting capabilities, it’s been a popular choice for athletes and fitness enthusiasts (and it does work wonders for performance).
But it can also support muscle and brain health in middle age—especially since creatine stores decline as you get older.
If that’s not reason enough to start taking creatine in your 40s, here are 4 other signs you need more of this compound.
Your animal protein intake is low
As we mentioned, creatine is made from three amino acids commonly found in animal proteins like chicken turkey, beef, fish, shellfish, and dairy.
If your intake of these foods is low, your body may not have access to the building blocks it needs to make this vital compound.
Your protein needs increase with age2, as more and more protein is needed to stimulate muscle protein synthesis. So even if eating 3 ounces of chicken for dinner may have sustained you through your 30s it may not have the same effect in later decades.
When taken as part of a high-protein diet, creatine helps maximize your body’s creatine stores3.*
You’ve plateaued at the gym
Have you been working out consistently, but don’t seem to be getting stronger or building muscle? It’s not in your head—it’s harder to see this type of progress.
Muscle mass decreases about 3-8% each decade after 304—but this isn’t inevitable. Regular strength training, eating plenty of protein, and taking a high-quality creatine supplement can help you preserve (and even gain muscle).*
Overall, having more lean mass improves your body composition, which is good for metabolic health and overall longevity.
You lack energy during workouts
Creatine can also help your muscles generate energy1 during workouts. If you feel like you aren’t able to power through your squats or presses, a creatine supplement can give you an edge and help you get the most out of your workouts.
Bonus points: This will also help you push past the plateau.
You have brain fog
Whether you can’t quite place where you put your keys or if you’ve already told a certain story to a friend or not, these slight memory lapses5 become more and more common.
While the majority of creatine is stored in the muscles, about 5% of it is stored in the brain. A study from 2023 showed that taking a creatine supplement enhanced measures of memory performance5.
Finding the right creatine supplement
Creatine supplements are a dime a dozen these days. But you really want to choose a quality source of creatine monohydrate that offers an optimal 5-gram dose per serving. And that’s mindbodygreen’s creatine+.
Each scoop also provides 2 grams of the amino acid taurine, which also has research to boot for muscle health, mental well-being, and longevity.* It complements creatine perfectly.
I'm lifting heavier
The takeaway
Creatine supplements are a smart choice if you’re looking to fully optimize your physical and mental health at any age. It’s one of the most researched supplements there is, and creatine+ ups the game by combining it with taurine.
