If you’ve ever felt like you know what to do for your health but can’t seem to follow through, you’re not alone, and it’s not about discipline. According to Ashley Damaj, BCBA, MSW, CN, CPT, behavior analyst, nutritionist, therapist, trainer, and founder of Mothership Wellness, the key to long-term health isn’t willpower; it’s strategy. She’s also the personal trainer for my wife, mindbodygreen’s co-founder and co-CEO, Colleen Wachob, so we’ve experienced her incredible expertise and influence firsthand.