Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Women's Health

The Fun Workout That Might Help Women Over 50 Feel Better—Mentally & Physically

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
January 24, 2025
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Senior Woman With Grey Long Hair Wearing Denim Jacket.
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 24, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

With the average age for menopause in the United States sitting right around 51 (according to the Mayo Clinic), women approaching or in their 50s are likely familiar with at least some of the symptoms that go along with it. Menopause brings shifts in hormones and changes in the body, which can also affect mental well-being.

That's why it's important to prioritize not only physical health after 50 but also mental health (they're intrinsically linked, after all). A study published in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) has a suggestion for the best workout to boost both: dancing.

How dancing can help postmenopausal women

For this research, they aimed to find out how dance would affect body composition, metabolic profile, functional fitness, and self-image or self-esteem in the women who participated. They found that incorporating a dance routine three days a week demonstrated benefits for lipid profile and functional fitness in women—and also improved self-esteem.

"This study highlights the feasibility of a simple intervention, such as a dance class three times weekly, for improving not only fitness and metabolic profile but also self-image and self-esteem in postmenopausal women," said Stephanie S. Faubion, M.D., MBA, the NAMS medical director. "In addition to these benefits, women also probably enjoyed a sense of camaraderie from the shared experience of learning something new."

In terms of more specific benefits, regular dancing was linked to improved balance, postural control, gait, and strength—altogether resulting in improved physical fitness that may help improve overall quality of life for postmenopausal women. Although it was a small study, the potential health benefits for this lighthearted form of exercise certainly seem promising.

What we love about dance for fitness

If you're feeling like your workout is in need of a shake-up, feel free to freestyle a dance routine to get moving or even try this 7-minute heart-opening dance cardio workout from fitness trainers Jules Bakshi and Gabi Cortez.

More On This Topic

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep
Integrative Health

The Secret To Feeling Less Awful After A Night Of Poor Sleep

Emma Loewe

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical
Integrative Health

19-Year-Old Alzheimer's Patient Shows Us Proactive Brain Care Is Critical

Morgan Chamberlain

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s
Integrative Health

This Device Keeps My HRV Above 100 & My Sleep Scores In The 90s

Carleigh Ferrante

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%
Healthy Weight

Working Out At This Time Of Day Could Reduce Insulin Resistance Up To 25%

Morgan Chamberlain

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make
Integrative Health

Looking To Start Health Coaching? This Is How Much You Can Expect To Make

Merrell Readman

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD
Women's Health

Stop Testing Your Hormones During This Part Of Your Cycle, Says An MD

Hannah Frye

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally
Integrative Health

How This Neuropsychologist Overcame Years Of Sleep Issues Naturally

Kendal Maxwell, Ph.D.

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts
Women's Health

Tips for Navigating Postpartum Mental Health, From Experts

Hannah Frye

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD
Integrative Health

3 Tips To Strengthen Your Natural Hunger Cues, From An MD

Jason Wachob

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine
Integrative Health

How A Dermatologist Winds Down For Bed + Her Sunday Wash Routine

Jenna Lester, MD

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Types Of Yoga: A Guide To 11 Different StylesWhat Is GABA: Health Benefits Supplements & MoreK-Beauty—What Is Korean BeautyIntermittent Fasting Meal Plan: Exactly When & What To Eat15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallySea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.