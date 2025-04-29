Advertisement
3 Recipes To Make After A Hard Workout (& How To Rehydrate)
Whether you enjoy a long run, a sweaty HIIT class, or an intense gym session, recovery should be on the top of your mind even before your workout. That’s because what and when you eat after plays a significant role in how well and quickly your body can resolve the (beneficial) stress from that exercise—so you can do it all again.
This is what you should focus on to support muscle growth, recovery, and overall performance for your next workout.
Foods to include
Now, there are a few foundational nutritional components to a post-workout meal or snack.
The first being, aim to eat within two hours of finishing an exercise session. This is generally considered the optimal refueling window to maximize muscle growth. Next, is to make sure the right mix of foods are on your plate. Here’s how I like to break it up.
- Protein: Aim to get at least 30 grams of protein post-workout to further stimulate muscle protein synthesis and muscle repair processes. Choose high-quality sources like eggs, meat, fish, dairy, and whey protein powder (like this one).
- Carbs: Carbs are crucial for recovery as they replenish your livers and muscles glycogen stores that were used up for energy. Include carbs like potatoes, sweet potatoes, bananas, oats, quinoa, and rice in your meal.
- Antioxidants: Hard training can cause microtears in your muscle fibers. This is a good thing because it’s needed for muscle growth, however, without proper recovery, inflammation can linger. Antioxidants found in fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and healthy fats (like olive oil and omega-3-rich fish).
3 easy post-workout meal recipes
Not sure what to whip up when you get home? Try one of these simple, nutritious recipes.
Savory turkey bowls
- 4 oz ground turkey (seasoned to your liking)
- ¼ cup crumbled feta
- ½ roasted sweet potato
- 2 cups sautéed spinach or kale
- Drizzle with this creamy cilantro sauce
Perfect for lunch or dinner, this bowl comes together in a flash. It’s hearty, without being heavy a loaded with complex carbs and high-quality protein.
Protein count: Overall, this meal totals around 35-40 grams of protein.
A berry pie smoothie
This smoothie is my personal go-to after a tough Saturday morning HIIT class. It’s full of beneficial antioxidants and fiber from berries, cauliflower, spinach, and hemp seeds.
The real star of the show though is this vanilla grass-fed whey protein isolate+. It provides 25 grams of high-quality, readily absorbable (yet gentle on the stomach) protein. Made with real organic vanilla extract and cinnamon bark powder, this powder truly turns a simple smoothie into something luxurious.*
You can find the full recipe here.
Protein count: Overall, this smoothie comes in at around 34 grams of protein.
Salmon toast
- 1 slice sourdough toast (7 grams)
- ¼ cup cottage cheese (~6 grams)
- 4 ounces smoked salmon (or a roasted filet) (20 grams)
- Additional toppings: cucumber, lettuce, red onion, capers, dill, etc.
Savory toasts are highly underrated to eat more salmon. Salmon is a great source of protein and omega-3 fatty acids (which most of us aren’t getting enough of in our diet). Add any veggies you like, and this will surely become a new favorite dish of yours.
Protein count: Overall, this savory toast provides about 33 grams of protein.
What about hydration?
But wait, we can’t forget about hydration. Rehydrating with water and electrolytes are key after a workout—especially if you eat a mostly whole foods diet that’s naturally low in sodium.
Electrolytes include minerals like sodium, potassium, magnesium, and chlorine.
If you sweat a lot and only drink water, you can actually dilute your electrolyte levels and feel worse (as these electrolytes are involved in everything from fluid balance to muscle contraction and relaxation and nerve function).*
Electrolyte powders can be a great tool to encourage you to drink more water after exercise while providing you a beneficial ratio of these minerals.
mindbodygreen’s electrolytes+ with creatine is specifically formulated to help you hydrate smarter, feel stronger, and recover faster. It provides potassium, magnesium, sodium, and chlorine in addition to 3 grams of creatine monohydrate. Creatine is the most well-researched supplement and further supports your exercise and recovery routines.
Plus, it easily integrates into your daily routine.
The takeaway
Always remember: Recovery is an active process that’s influenced by what you eat and how you rehydrate. Consuming protein-rich meals (30+ grams of protein) with carbs and antioxidants is vital for supporting your muscle health. And leaning on an electrolytes and creatine supplement is a surefire way to enhance your efforts.